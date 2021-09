Portillo's is getting closer to becoming a publicly traded company, and it has big plans for expansion, according to an SEC filing viewed by Crain's Chicago Business. The 67-location, Oak Brook-based chain believes it could grow to more than 600 restaurants in the U.S. in the next 25 years and is "well-positioned for global growth," too, the filing said.

