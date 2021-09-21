CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Biden says U.S. "ready to work" with nations to solve problems in U.N. speech

CBS News
CBS News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his first speech before the U.N. General Assembly, President Biden addressed his plans to turn the U.S. to a new era of diplomacy and away from military power. He reaffirmed the U.S. isn't turning inward despite withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, and he also pushed for a diplomatic reset following four years of the Trump administration's "America First" policies. CBS News' Michael George reports from New York on the president's speech, and CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes discussed the key takeaways with CBSN's Tanya Rivero.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
ncadvertiser.com

Biden is continuing the U.S. pattern of saying Haiti's woes aren't our problem

The topic was a crisis in Haiti. The guest: Joe Biden. The situation in the Caribbean nation was grave, the Democrat admitted, but it was not the business of the United States - except for one area of concern: "It continues to ferment this whole notion of what we'd refer to, what most Americans would refer to, as illegal immigration - a great pressure to take and/or for people to escape to the United States."
IMMIGRATION
Columbian

Rubin: Biden’s U.N. speech contradicts

President Joe Biden sounded all the right notes in his Tuesday address to the United Nations General Assembly. He spoke on the need for global cooperation against pandemics and the climate crisis, as well as the need to counter rising autocracies by means other than warfare. As an aspirational framework,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael George
Washington Times

Biden preaches ‘dignity’ at U.N.

President Biden went before the United Nations this week to lecture the world about “dignity.”. “Will we affirm and uphold the human dignity and human rights under which nations in common cause more than seven decades ago, formed this institution?” he wondered, just weeks after Afghan civilians tumbled through the skies from a U.S. military transport plane in the wake of Mr. Biden’s historically disastrous retreat from Afghanistan.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Times

Iranian president taunts Biden, Trump in United Nations speech

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday took sharp aim at the U.S. in a speech before the United Nations, saying America’s pledge to end wars is hollow because Washington is using sanctions as a mechanism of war. In pre-recorded remarks from Tehran, Mr. Raisi lashed out at President Biden and...
POTUS
POLITICO

Biden declares ‘new era’ of U.S. diplomacy in U.N. speech

President Joe Biden declared Tuesday the world is at an “inflection point in history,” urging countries to join forces to tackle threats such as climate change, pandemics and corruption — or else risk failing in ways that “will reverberate for generations.”. Having ended a 20-year-long, “relentless” war in Afghanistan, Biden...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Biden gives a fine U.N. speech. Now comes the hard part.

President Biden’s remarks on Tuesday at the U.N. General Assembly focused on the notion that we face an “inflection point.” The president talked about multiple challenges (ailing democracies, the climate, the coronavirus) that can only be addressed through multilateral action and “relentless diplomacy.” It was a serious speech, and well received — a contrast to the derisive laughter that met his predecessor’s cringeworthy chest-beating.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#U N#The U N General Assembly#America First#Cbsn
MSNBC

Joe Biden's first U.N. speech aimed to erase the Trump era

President Joe Biden had a simple message in his speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday: The U.S. is back to being the global hegemon you all know and love. There was nothing particularly new or novel in the framing of Biden’s 34-minute address. It was staid and steady, with little of the oratorical flourish of the Obama era and none of the self-congratulatory jingoism of the Trump age. At times, it sounded like a speech that could have been delivered by (almost) any other U.S. president since the early 1990s. And that’s likely how his advisers wanted it to sound.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

Biden using U.N. speech to defend ending Afghan war

President Biden is addressing world leaders on climate change, the ongoing battle against COVID-19 and other issues at the U.N. General Assembly. The White House said Mr. Biden is going to vigorously defend his decision to end the war in Afghanistan. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joined "CBSN AM" from New York to discuss.
POTUS
UPI News

At U.N., Biden urges unity to end COVID-19, says U.S. against 'new Cold War'

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- The 76th United Nations General Assembly began in earnest on Tuesday and U.S. President Joe Biden made his first address at the diplomatic summit -- delivering a message of unity, security and progress on a wide range of issues including climate change and COVID-19. Biden spoke second on the first day of the General Debate, following Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. He stressed working together to solve the most immediate problems globally while fighting cybercrime, protecting human rights and avoiding a "new Cold War" with adversaries like Russia and North Korea.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
CBS News

Biden says the world stands at an "inflection point" in first address to U.N.

Washington — President Biden said the global community stands at an "inflection point in history" amid the compounding crises of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and other challenges, telling world leaders they must "work together as never before" in his first address as president to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.
POTUS
CBS News

At U.N., Biden says America is shifting focus to "our collective future"

In his first address to the U.N. General Assembly, President Biden said the U.S. is shifting its focus to global issues like climate change and cyber threats. CBS News' Michael George joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details. Then Axios' congressional reporter Alayna Treene and the Boston Globe's Washington bureau chief Liz Goodwin discuss the debt ceiling standoff and former President Trump's upcoming rally in Georgia.
POTUS
CBS News

CBS News

292K+
Followers
37K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy