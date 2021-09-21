CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argentina plans to spend $664 million on fighter jets, possibly from China or U.S

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina is looking at buying up to $664-worth of multipurpose fighter jets to safeguard its airspace, the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. A source with knowledge of the negotiations told Reuters that planes from China, the United States, Russia, South Korea or Israel...

AFP

North Korea says it tested hypersonic missile

North Korea has successfully tested a new hypersonic gliding missile, state media reported Wednesday, in what would be the nuclear-armed nation's latest advance in weapons technology. Tuesday's launch was of "great strategic significance", the official Korean Central News Agency said, as the North seeks to increase its defence capabilities a "thousand-fold". Hypersonic missiles move far faster and are more agile than standard ones, making them much harder for missile defence systems -- on which the US is spending billions -- to intercept. The launch from Jagang province "confirmed the navigational control and stability of the missile", along with "guiding manoeuvrability and the gliding flight characteristics of the detached hypersonic gliding warhead" and the engine, according to KCNA, which called it the Hwasong-8.
MILITARY
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: China shows military planes at Zhuhai air show

Visitors to China's major air show are getting a closeup look at the nation's latest military aircraft at the six-day event that runs through Sunday in southern China's Guangdong province.The military's “August 1st” Aerobatic Team streamed red, blue and yellow smoke trails across the skies as its planes flew in formation at the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition. The annual show in Zhuhai was postponed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.On the ground, visitors swarmed around the J-16D electronic warfare plane, a military attack helicopter and the hulking Y-20A transport aircraft.The ruling Communist Party is pouring money into developing fighter jets, stealth technology, drones and other hardware for its military wing, the People’s Liberation Army, as it presses claims to disputed seas and other territory. The air show is an opportunity for China to showcase its drones and other aircraft to potential overseas buyers as it pushes into markets that have been dominated by the United States and Europe.Apart from warplanes, a number of civilian aircraft are on display, including electric-powered aircraft and a flying car from a Chinese-Australian joint venture.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

China preps rollout of a new carrier-based fighter jet

MELBOURNE, Australia – China will debut its next-generation, carrier-borne fighter jet later this year, according to the country’s main state-owned aerospace conglomerate and the chief designer of its current carrier-based fighter jet. This comes as China has demonstrated a pair of its land-based J-20 stealth fighters powered by indigenous engines...
ECONOMY
whtc.com

Rebuffed by Bolsonaro, Brazil medical institute to sell vaccines abroad

(Reuters) – Brazil’s Butantan biomedical institute is in talks to sell a locally manufactured COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac to other countries in South America and Africa, as the federal government has not ordered more of the shots. Butantan Director Dimas Covas said on Wednesday that the institute also...
INDUSTRY
thedrive

China's Massive 11-Barrel Naval Gatling Gun Has Been Adapted For Close-In Defense On Land

The trailer-mounted gun could give Chinese land units a fearsome defense against low-flying aircraft, cruise missiles, and even possibly artillery. China has unveiled a new 11-barrel version of its ground-based 30mm air-defense system, with a trailer-mounted adaptation seemingly optimized for the point-defense of key installations. The new weapon, and its seven-barrel predecessor, are both based on existing shipborne anti-aircraft artillery systems. Although the exact capabilities of the new weapon are unconfirmed, the 11-barrel mobile Gatling-style cannon would be effective against low-flying helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, and cruise missiles, as well as offering a powerful counter to the growing threat posed by small drones. Furthermore, it could even fulfill a role similar to the U.S.-developed Centurion Counter-Rocket, Artillery, Mortar (C-RAM) system.
MILITARY
whtc.com

U.S., Chinese military officials hold ‘frank, in-depth’ talks -Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. and Chinese military officials held “frank, in-depth” talks this week on a range of defense issues, the Pentagon said on Wednesday, as the countries grapple over their competing interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
MILITARY
The Independent

China hopes Biden turns statement on no Cold War into action

China’s U.N. ambassador expressed hope Tuesday that President Joe Biden will translate his statement that the United States has no intention of starting a “new Cold War” with China into actions, saying he should avoid “a confrontational approach” and “provocative attacks against China."“We sincerely hope the U.S. will walk the walk by truly abandoning the Cold War mentality,” Zhang Jun said in a virtual press conference following the annual meeting of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly, which ended Monday."I believe that if both sides walked towards each other, they will be able to see a healthy and...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US siblings under China exit ban head home after Huawei deal

An American brother and sister barred from exiting China since 2018 in an apparent bid to pressure their father to return and face criminal allegations have finally left the country, Beijing and Washington confirmed on Tuesday. It quoted the siblings saying they were being prevented from leaving to compel their father, a former executive at a Chinese state-owned bank, to return to the country and face criminal charges.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

U.S. plans projects in Latin America countering China's Belt and Road

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. officials are set to tour Latin America this week to scout infrastructure projects as they prepare a counter to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s multi-trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative. A delegation of diplomatic and development officials led by President Joe Biden’s Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh...
WORLD
whtc.com

Canada’s decision on Huawei 5G gear due in ‘coming weeks’ -Trudeau

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada’s decision on whether to ban Huawei 5G gear, as all the other members of the so-called Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network have done, is likely to be made in “coming weeks,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday. His comments about the decision – which has been...
POLITICS
AFP

UK warship makes first Taiwan Strait transit since 2008

Britain sent a warship through the Taiwan Strait on Monday for the first time since 2008, a move that challenges Beijing's claim to the sensitive waterway and marks a rare voyage by a non-US military vessel. HMS Richmond, a frigate deployed with Britain's aircraft carrier strike group, sailed through the strait on a trip from Japan to Vietnam, Britain's defence ministry said. "Wherever the Royal Navy operate, they do so in full compliance with international law," the ministry said in a statement. "The UK has a range of enduring security interests in the Indo-Pacific and many important bilateral defence relationships, this deployment is a sign of our commitment to regional security," it added.
MILITARY
The Independent

Japan's next PM must work quickly on virus, economy, China

The stakes are high as Japanese governing party members vote Wednesday for four candidates seeking to replace Yoshihide Suga as prime minister. The next leader must address a pandemic-battered economy, a newly empowered military operating in a dangerous neighborhood, crucial ties with an inward-focused ally, Washington and tense security standoffs with an emboldened China and its ally North Korea For the long-governing Liberal Democratic Party that often chooses its leaders in backroom negotiations, this election promises to be wide open. Because of the party's control of parliament, its leader will become prime minister.Whoever wins, the party desperately...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Poland plans to extend border emergency despite migrant deaths

Poland's interior minister on Monday asked for a state of emergency along the border with Belarus to be extended for 60 days as the EU slammed migrant deaths on that stretch and demanded explanations from Warsaw. "I will recommend to the government the extension of the state of emergency on the Polish-Belarusian border," Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said at a press conference.
IMMIGRATION
districtchronicles.com

China must make first nuclear strike against US if Biden defends Taiwan, says China diplomat in chilling message to West

CHINA must make the first nuclear strike against the US if Biden defends Taiwan, a Chinese diplomat said in a chilling message to the West. China’s former ambassador to the UN, Sha Zukang said the country’s long-standing promise to only use nukes in retaliation should be re-examined in response to the new alliances forming in the area.
FOREIGN POLICY

