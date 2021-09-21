CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook oversight board seeks clarity on review system for high-profile users

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Facebook Inc’s independent oversight board said on Tuesday it has asked the social networking giant to provide clarity on the system it uses to review content decisions relating to some high-profile users. The board’s inquiry follows a Wall Street Journal report last week that Facebook exempts high-profile users...

Business Insider

Facebook has a secret system granting 5.8 million high-profile users immunity from its rules, a new report says

Facebook has a system protecting elite users from being reprimanded for breaking content rules, the Wall Street Journal reports. The company's "XCheck" system has protected Donald Trump, Doug the Pug, and other "influential" figures. But Facebook employees have expressed disapproval with giving special treatment to users, the WSJ reports.
INTERNET
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Facebook staff warned platform was a 'cesspool of anti-vaccine comments' that were hindering Zuckerberg's stated goal of promoting vaccines

Facebook employees had warned CEO Mark Zuckerberg that his social media platform had compromised his goal to use the company to get 50 million people vaccinated against COVID-19. Zuckerberg had announced the initiative in March, showing off Facebook's ability to connect users with vaccine providers to help make appointments, as...
INTERNET
arcamax.com

Commentary: Facebook is too secretive. Its oversight board should change that

Boards are notorious for group think and spinelessness. In Facebook's case, a board could make a difference. Documents reported by The Wall Street Journal earlier this week revealed a secret system at Facebook to coddle the posts of politicians and celebrities, as well as internal stats on the full extent of psychological harm that Instagram causes teen girls. Both issues were long suspected. Both are now backed by startling evidence.
INTERNET
TheWrap

Facebook Oversight Board Says It Will Investigate A-List Content Rules Exemption

Facebook's oversight board said Tuesday that it will investigate XCheck, a secret VIP program, first reported on last week by the Wall Street Journal, that exempts A-list users from the platform's normal content review standards. However, the board did not detail any specific means for how it would respond to whatever findings the investigation produces.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook Oversight Board#Reuters#Facebook Inc#Wall Street Journal
The Verge

The Oversight Board wants answers about Facebook's celebrity moderation program

The Oversight Board, a semi-independent body that reviews Facebook's moderation policies, announced on Tuesday that it wants more information about the "cross-check" system Facebook uses to "review content decisions relating to some high-profile users." Cross-check is getting called into question because of a report from The Wall Street Journal that claimed the system lets high-profile users break the rules.
INTERNET
prdaily.com

Facebook responds to WSJ investigative series, consumers prefer user-generated content, and Amazon cracks down on fake reviews

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards offered no shortage of communications takeaways. Seth Rogen made headlines for emphasizing the importance of communicating COVID-19 safety measures with transparency when hosting a live event:. People celebrated actor Sarah Paulson for going on Instagram Live to broadcast her "American Horror Story" costar Evan Peters...
INTERNET
TechCrunch

The Oversight Board wants Facebook to explain its controversial rules for VIPs

"In light of recent developments, we are looking into the degree to which Facebook has been fully forthcoming in its responses in relation to cross-check, including the practice of whitelisting," the board said in a statement. "We expect to receive a briefing from Facebook in the coming days and will be reporting what we hear from this as part of our first release of quarterly transparency reports which we will publish in October."
INTERNET
