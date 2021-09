The Green Bay Packers suffered a blowout loss in their season-opener to the New Orleans Saints. It came after a tumultuous offseason between quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the team, as he did not show up in Green Bay until training camp started. With Sunday’s game unfolding the way it did, it has former Packers tight end Jermichael Finley questioning whether or not Rodgers has the same drive to be great.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO