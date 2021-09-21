CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

DNVR Rams Podcast: Trey McBride on CSU’s upset win over Toledo and the team’s mindset as they prepare for No. 5 Iowa

By Justin Michael
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Michael briefly goes over the non conference slate for Colorado State men’s basketball. In the second half of the episode he’s joined by DNVR Athlete and CSU superstar tight end Trey McBride. McBride talks about how good it felt to finally get a win under their belt, what he and the team need to do better moving forward, and so much more in his exclusive interview with the DNVR Rams Podcast.

