Lorenson named new president of Alerus Financial

By Pat Sweeney
KNOX News Radio
 8 days ago

Katie Lorenson has been named the next President and CEO of Alerus Financial, effective Jan. 1st. Lorenson will succeed Randy Newman, who will transition to the role of Executive Chairman of the Board. Lorenson is currently the company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. She will also join the...

