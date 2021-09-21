Lorenson named new president of Alerus Financial

Parent company of Citizens names new Mass. president. The parent company of Citizens Bank has named a new Massachusetts president: Lisa Murray will take over for Jerry Sargent in the role at Citizens Financial Group. Murray will still report to Sargent, who will oversee New England and upstate New York as the bank’s Northeast regional executive. Murray, a 24-year veteran at Citizens, will continue to be based out of the bank’s 28 State St. office in Boston. She will become the public face of the bank in Massachusetts in terms of meeting with government officials, business leaders and nonprofits. She will also continue her current job, which involves overseeing five commercial bankers who advise nonprofits and professional service clients. The Lexington resident is also a board member at the Pine Street Inn and is a member of the Massachusetts Business Roundtable. — JON CHESTO.

