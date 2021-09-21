Pearl River volleyball rallies back to beat Louisiana College

The Pearl River volleyball team fell behind after the first set but claimed three consecutive sets to beat Louisiana College Monday, winning 3-1 (22-25, 30-28, 25-15, 25-19). “Man, I am so pumped about the way these girls played tonight,” coach Haley Chatham said. “They came out with no fear to put themselves back in it in set two and stayed that way for the rest of the night. It was our best energy match of the season no doubt and I want to thank every single player for that.”