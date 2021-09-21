CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

U.S. FAA wants airlines to do more to address unruly passengers

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday urged U.S. passenger airlines “to commit to take more action” to address unruly passengers. The agency said it had asked airline trade groups at a meeting on Tuesday to disclose within a week what steps it will take. The FAA plans to soon hold similar meetings with representatives from airports and labor in the face of a record number of airline passenger disturbances.

whtc.com

Comments / 2

Related
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Banning This One Thing on All Flights

The COVID pandemic has brought about many changes to air travel, including everything from universal mask mandates to changing the way we board planes to allow for more social distancing. Some policies have changed over time, such as keeping middle seats empty or stopping food and beverage service. But now, some major airlines are banning one specific thing during flights to keep everyone safe. Read on to see what you won't be seeing in the cabin for at least the rest of 2021.
LIFESTYLE
neworleanssun.com

United Airlines fined by U.S. for holding passengers on tarmacs

The U.S. Transportation Department fined United Airlines for violating federal rules on long tarmac delays, at a cost of $1.9 million. This was the largest fine of its kind, following delays that 3,218 passengers suffered through. United was ordered to ensure there would be no similar violations in the future.
ECONOMY
paddleyourownkanoo.com

U.S. Airlines Told to Stamp Out Unruly Passenger Behavior Within a Month

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) convened a meeting of top U.S. airlines and industry representatives on Tuesday to tell them to do more to fight back against an ugly rise in unruly passenger incidents that have seriously marred the return in demand for air travel. In a more diplomatic statement...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
TravelPulse

Pilots Union Warns Against Airline Vaccine Mandate

The Allied Pilots Association, representing some 14,000 pilots at American Airlines, is warning that an airline vaccine mandate would disrupt holiday travel. “While it is not yet certain which Executive Order will apply to America's airlines, it is apparent that we will be subject to a vaccine mandate in either instance,” Allied Pilots Association President Eric Ferguson wrote in a Sept. 24 letter distributed to Congress, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Department of Transportation, among others.
INDUSTRY
CBS Denver

United Airlines Faces Lawsuit Brought On By Employee Over COVID Vaccine

DENVER(CBS4) – A Centennial woman is taking United Airlines to federal court. She alleges the airline’s vaccine requirement discriminates against her religion. (credit: CBS) Jaymee Barrington and her lawyers say she is “a devout Christian and holds the strong belief that her God and holy teachings do not permit the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine into her body.” The suit alleges she filed for a religious exemption, but she fears a suspension from work could lead to her termination after being with the company for 30 years. The suit states Barrington learned her exemption couldn’t be accommodated on Sept. 21. United Airlines released the following statement: Safety remains our highest priority. We will continue to vigorously defend our policy – vaccine requirements have been around for decades and have served to keep airline employees and customers safe. And with the pandemic continuing to kill more than 2,000 people every day, we remain convinced that our vaccine policy saves lives. As of today, excluding employees who have submitted exemptions, 98.5% of United’s U.S. employees are vaccinated.
CENTENNIAL, CO
US News and World Report

Senators Urge U.S. Justice Dept to Prosecute Unruly Air Passengers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two senior U.S. Senate Democrats urged Attorney General Merrick Garland https://www.durbin.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/DOJ%20Unruly%20Passenger%20Letters%20(Sept.%2020%202021)%20Final%20Signed.pdf on Monday to investigate and prosecute unruly air passengers in the face of a rising number of incidents onboard airplanes. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin and Commerce Committee chair Maria Cantwell called on the Justice Department...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Reuters
KRON4

Rate of unruly passenger incidents on flights drops: FAA

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Since the Federal Aviation Administration launched its Zero Tolerance policy, the rate of unruly passenger incidents on flights has decreased. According to the FAA, the amount of incidents has dropped about 50%, but they say, “these rates are still too high.”. In 2021, there have...
FAA
FOXBusiness

FAA says unruly passenger rate still too high

Although the Federal Aviation Administration's zero-tolerance policy has made significant progress lowering the unruly passenger rate since its implementation in January, the agency says there is still much more work to be done. Next month, the FAA says it will host "unruly-passenger working sessions with key aviation stakeholders" and ask...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
morningbrew.com

FAA Says That New Measures Are Helping Reduce the Number of Unruly Passenger Incidents

The FAA released fresh numbers yesterday showing that while the problem of unruly passengers on flights remains historically high, it’s on a gradual descent. The agency has recorded 4,385 unruly passenger incidents this year—more than 70% of which involve masks. And so far in 2021, it’s handed out $1.1 million in fines. But FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said the zero-tolerance policy the agency introduced in January is working: Unruly passenger incidents have fallen 50% from early 2021.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FAA
Bay News 9

Delta asks other airlines to share 'no fly' lists to block unruly passengers

If Delta Air Lines gets its wish, unruly passengers could be blackballed by multiple carriers. Delta executives said in pair of memos to employees Thursday that the airline’s permanent “no fly” list has grown to more than 1,600 people and that it has asked other carriers to share their lists with it.
LIFESTYLE
Centre Daily

Unruly passengers divert two Hawaiian Airlines planes on same day, airline says

Unruly passengers caused two Hawaiian Airlines flights to divert on Thursday, airline officials said. One passenger is accused of assaulting a flight attendant mid-air on a plane from Honolulu to Hilo, Hawaii Department of Public Safety spokesperson Toni Schwartz told McClatchy News. Hawaiian Air Flight 152 departed from the Daniel...
LIFESTYLE
whtc.com

FAA closes probe into July 11 Virgin Galactic launch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wedneday said it closed its mishap investigation into the July 11 Virgin Galactic Unity 22 launch, which deviated from assigned airspace on descent. The FAA said it has required Virgin Galactic to implement changes on how it communicates to the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
whtc.com

U.S., Chinese military officials hold ‘frank, in-depth’ talks -Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. and Chinese military officials held “frank, in-depth” talks this week on a range of defense issues, the Pentagon said on Wednesday, as the countries grapple over their competing interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy