Laika President & CEO Travis Knight is directing the studio’s next animated feature, Wildwood—an adaptation of the bestselling novel written by The Decemberists’ Colin Meloy, and illustrated by Carson Ellis. The film penned by Chris Butler (Missing Link) is set beyond Portland’s city limits, in Wildwood. You’re not supposed to go there. You’re not even supposed to know it exists. But Prue McKeel is about to enter this enchanted wonderland. Her baby brother Mac has been taken by a murder of crows into the forest’s depths, and she – along with her hapless classmate, Curtis – is going to get him back. Prue might think she’s too...

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO