New Opening Date Set for Guggenheim Abu Dhabi
The hotly anticipated and much-delayed Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will welcome the public in the fall of 2026, The Art Newspaper reports. Speaking earlier today at a press conference in Basel, Guggenheim director Richard Armstrong acknowledged that the institution, which was first announced in 2006, has had a “bit of a long gestation.” The Frank Gehry–designed outpost of New York’s Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum was initially slated to open in 2012, but construction was postponed following the 2008 economic recession and the Arab Spring, as well as changes in leadership at the UAE-backed Tourism, Development, and Investment Company. Another target opening date, 2017, was missed after the institution became embroiled in conflict with the Labor Coalition, which expressed concerns over the working conditions of the migrant laborers hired to build the museum.www.artforum.com
