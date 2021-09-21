CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

New Opening Date Set for Guggenheim Abu Dhabi

artforum.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hotly anticipated and much-delayed Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will welcome the public in the fall of 2026, The Art Newspaper reports. Speaking earlier today at a press conference in Basel, Guggenheim director Richard Armstrong acknowledged that the institution, which was first announced in 2006, has had a “bit of a long gestation.” The Frank Gehry–designed outpost of New York’s Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum was initially slated to open in 2012, but construction was postponed following the 2008 economic recession and the Arab Spring, as well as changes in leadership at the UAE-backed Tourism, Development, and Investment Company. Another target opening date, 2017, was missed after the institution became embroiled in conflict with the Labor Coalition, which expressed concerns over the working conditions of the migrant laborers hired to build the museum.

www.artforum.com

Comments / 0

Related
artforum.com

Jordan Carter Joins Dia Art Foundation as Curator

New York’s Dia Art Foundation has announced that Jordan Carter will be joining the institution as curator. Carter, an associate curator at the Art Institute of Chicago since 2017, will assume his post at Dia in December, following the November opening of “Ray Johnson c/o,” which he co-organized with curator Caitlin Haskell at the Art Institute of Chicago.
MUSEUMS
artforum.com

New Museum Announces Biennial Award for Sculpture by Women Artists

New York’s New Museum today revealed that it is inaugurating a new biennial award for sculpture, specifically for women artists. The prize is funded by a $2 million grant from the Hostetler Wrigley foundation and will allow for the creation of new works by five recipients in a ten-year period; these will be exhibited in the New Museum’s public plaza, which is being constructed on the Bowery.
MUSEUMS
artforum.com

Kristy Edmunds Named Director of MASS MoCA

Kristy Edmunds has been appointed director of the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art. Edmunds, who since 2011 has served as executive and artistic director of UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA), succeeds museum founder Joseph C. Thompson, who led the institution for more than thirty years before stepping down last August; Tracy Moore served as interim director while the museum’s board searched for a new permanent leader.
MUSEUMS
artforum.com

Saudi Arabia’s First Biennial Announces Participating Artists

The Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale, the first event of its kind to be held in Saudi Arabia, has released a partial list of participating artists,The Art Newspaper reports. Among the international artists named are Saudi installation artist Manal Al Dowayan, Irish digital sculptor John Gerrard, Kuwaiti intermedia artist Monira Al-Qadiri, and Chinese printmaker and installation artist Xu Bing. Saudi talent will be attendant in full force at the biennial as well, with Land artist Zahrah Alghamdi, calligrapher Lulwah Al-Homoud, and tile artist Dana Awartani among those taking part. Also on display witll be Tunisian artist Nadia Kaabi–Linke’s Ithra Art Prize–winning work, a large-scale installation commenting on the economic effect of the global Covid-19 pandemic.
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Gehry
artforum.com

NYC Awards Queens Museum $26.4 Million Toward Expansion

The City of New York has awarded the Queens Museum $26.4 million for the institution to complete its expansion project, which includes plans for a children’s museum space devoted to Queens art and culture, more classrooms, secure artwork storage, and improved energy efficiency throughout the museum. The initial phase of the expansion, completed in November 2013, saw the institution add 50,000 square feet of gallery, event, and education space; the museum additionally upgraded its visitor amenities and facilities systems at that time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue

The History Behind Princess Margaret’s 19th Birthday Diamond And Pearl Bracelet

In November 1949, Princess Margaret sat for a portrait by Cecil Beaton at Buckingham Palace to mark her 19th birthday. She wore a white tulle gown that fell slightly off her shoulders, complete with a skirt and bodice embroidered with sequined butterflies. On her left wrist, just above a pink-petaled flower the princess grasped tightly in her hand, was a two-strand pearl bracelet with a diamond clasp.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diversity And Inclusion#The Art Newspaper#Uae#The Labor Coalition#The New York Times#The Guggenheim Abu Dhabi
travelanddestinations.com

10 Best Things to See and Do in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi is the capital of 7 city-states that form the United Arab Emirates. Globally, the city is perhaps most famous for hosting the grand Formula One races. Historically, Abu Dhabi was once a quaint, waterside fishing village. It was when oil was discovered, that like the rest of the Gulf, the region was transformed into the modern, bustling and industrious area that it is known of today.
WORLD
TravelDailyNews.com

Magnificent Abu Dhabi — If you have already explored Dubai

Lots of people believe that Dubai is the capital of the United Arab Emirates. The property prices in Dubai, as well as the types of real estate is equal to the capital city. We hope that you do not make such a mistake and remember that the capital is Abu Dhabi. In is interesting that this city is also called «Arab New York».
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Museums
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Arts
Vice

Juergen Teller is still passionate, provocative and not on Instagram

Juergen Teller is one of the fashion industry's most recognisable and in-demand photographers working today, with a catalogue that delights, intrigues and confuses even the most die-hard fans, and the kind of career that means his magazine stories regularly come in at over forty pages. But he is not immune to the regret of missing a shot. "I'm better now," he says, "but sometimes you're either too shy or too lazy, and then you think 'oh man, that could have been good'." With an oeuvre that spans thirty years, the remorse is presumably few and far between. His latest project, the Rizzoli-published Donkey Man and Other Stories: Editorial Works, Volume 1, comes in at 608 pages and collects over 400 photographs from the last four decades.
INTERNET
Footwear News

Retail Intel: Mike Amiri Launches New York Flagship Store + More

FN rounds up all the store openings, closings and redesigns happening this month, from throughout the footwear industry. Send your retail news to web@footwearnews.com. Sept. 27, 2021: Mike Amiri has opened a New York flagship store. The  2,106-sq.-ft. location features Amiri product as well as classic pieces of art and design interspersed within. Inside, there’s a mix of natural and industrial materials, with concrete walls, suspended brushed  stainless-steel rails and solid wood shelving and podiums. The flagship will also stock exclusive, limited-edition products celebrating New York. It is located in New York’s Soho neighborhood at 76 Greene Street and is open...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

New Rijksmuseum exhibition showcases Renaissance portraits

As COVID-19 lockdowns ease and borders reopen, there is a gathering at Amsterdam s Rijksmuseum of people from around Europe depicted in more than 100 Renaissance portraits.The Dutch national museum's new exhibition “Remember Me,” covers the century 1470-1570 and features portraits from across the continent by masters including Albrecht Duerer, Hans Holbein and Titian that underscore humanity's enduring desire to be remembered.It also shows the lengths artists went to to portray people, their wealth, jobs, power and love for one another.While the exhibition has been in the works since before the global pandemic swept the world last year,...
MUSEUMS
Robb Report

A Rare First-Edition Copy of the US Constitution Could Fetch $20 Million at Auction

We’ll soon find out just how big of a price tag you can put on US history. This November, Sotheby’s will auction off a first-edition printing of the US Constitution as part of a sale of historic documents belonging to Dorothy Tapper Goldman, reports CNN. One of only 11 copies still in existence, the document could fetch as much as $20 million. Drafted during secret meetings in Philadelphia in 1787, the Constitution of the United States’s seven articles outline the framework of American democracy. This particular copy is one of 500 unsigned “official editions” based on the document’s final text, each of...
POLITICS
ARTnews

AI Tech Casts Doubt on Rubens Painting, ‘Whitest White’ Paint Invented, and More: Morning Links for September 27, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE GENUINE ARTICLE? On Friday, the Vatican Museums opened a tantalizing show with a lengthy title: “Saints Peter and Paul by Raphael and Fra Bartolomeo: An Homage to the Patrons of Rome.” It unites two paintings of the Apostles that Fra Bartolomeo conceived, held by the Vatican, and his preparatory sketches, held by the Uffizi in Florence. It is a first-of-its kind collaboration between the two institutions, the AP reports, and restoration and research for the show confirmed that Raphael  finished St. Paul, as many had believed. Meanwhile, AI technology that compared a Rubens at the National Gallery in London, Samson and Delilah (1609–10) with some 150 other paintings...
ENGINEERING
Washington Square News

NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates its 10th anniversary

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — NYU Abu Dhabi celebrated the 10th anniversary of its founding with a series of virtual events and a visual installation on campus on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22. Students, faculty and staff reflected on NYUAD’s accomplishments and challenges over the past decade through a film premiere, video tribute and panel discussions after the celebration was delayed for a year due to COVID-19.
MIDDLE EAST
madison

'The Lost Leonardo' artfully chronicles a $450 million painting's journey

When Christie’s auction house put the painting “Salvator Mundi” on display in London in 2017, it released a promotional video. The video did not show the much-buzzed-about painting of Jesus, but instead focused on the faces of people gazing at what was presented as Leonardo da Vinci’s lost masterpiece — joyful, teary-eyed, awestruck.
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

Basquiat’s ‘Red Warrior’ Painting Could Fetch Nearly $26 Million at Auction

As the global craze for works by Jean-Michel Basquiat continues, Sotheby’s will offer a painting from the artist’s “Warrior” series in Hong Kong this October. Untitled (Red Warrior), from 1982, will hit the auction block for the first time during a contemporary art evening auction on October 9. It is expected to sell for HKD 150 million to 200 million (roughly $19.2 million to $25.7 million). The six-and-a-half-foot-wide work depicts a muscular red figure wielding a sword. It is one of several “Warrior” works still held privately. Another “Warrior” work from the same period sold for HKD 323.6 million (or $41.7 million) at...
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy