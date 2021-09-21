CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WITH ALUALU ON IR, MONDEAUX RETURNS TO DEFENSIVE LINE

Steelers nose tackle Tyson Alualu was placed on injured reserve yesterday after breaking his ankle on Sunday against the Raiders. Alualu was scheduled for surgery yesterday. Alualu was replaced on the active roster by Henry Mondeaux, who was signed from the practice squad. Mondeaux played in 11 games for the Steelers last season and initially made this year’s 53-man roster but was cut to make room for cornerback Akhello Witherspoon.

