WITH ALUALU ON IR, MONDEAUX RETURNS TO DEFENSIVE LINE

Wil the Pittsburgh Steelers get defensive end Stephon Tuitt back for the team’s Week 4 road game against the Green Bay Packers? It’s hard to say for sure, especially on the heels of Tuitt reportedly needing to undergo some sort of procedure on one of his knees fairly recently. In case you missed it, our very own Dr. Melanie Friedlander recently dedicated a post to the news that Tuitt needed some knee work done. On Wednesday, Steelers defensive tackle Tyson Alualu met the media after practice and late in his interview he was asked if he has any sort of expectation for when Tuitt will be able to return to action.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO