CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Happy Birthday! 11 Of Billy Porter’s Most Striking Looks [Gallery]

By Sammy Approved
GlobalGrind
GlobalGrind
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TZBdI_0c3UaMQn00
Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Billy Porter celebrates another year of life in the most stylish way possible. The actor and singer turns 52 years old today, fashionably.

Porter began his journey performing on Broadway stages before launching a solo career as both a singer and an actor. The award-winning entertainer has achieved many milestones since his early days on stage. With an expansive career across the arts, he first won the 2013 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his role as Lola in Kinky Boots. Porter’s role as Pray Tell in the groundbreaking drama series, Pose, earned him a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor In a Drama Series in 2019.

The work doesn’t stop here with the all-around talent that is Billy Porter. Most recently, Porter lends his creative talents to the new romantic, musical Cinderella film portraying an unforgettable fairy godmother.

After 14 years, Porter revealed his HIV status last May to The Hollywood Reporter. He is famously quoted, “This is what HIV-positive looks like now.” Porter speaks candidly about how he was able to use his role in Pose as a “surrogate” to express his reality. Through his personal traumas and the ones portrayed in his work, Porter has been able to advocate for himself and the LGBTQ+ community.

Billy Porter is an overall talent, who expresses himself through many art forms. One that we can’t go without mentioning is his absolutely fabulous fits. He dominates every carpet with elaborate outfits that make his ever-present light shine even brighter.

In honor of the Billy Porter’s 52nd birthday, take a look at this gallery of his most striking looks. Happy Birthday, Billy Porter!

Comments / 0

Related
weisradio.com

Billy Porter says he can “die and go to heaven” after playing groundbreaking ‘Cinderella’ role

Billy Porter is ecstatic he was able to become the character that he needed to exist when he was younger, and credits Cinderella for making that magic happen. Speaking to ABC Audio, Porter gushed about playing the Fairy Godmother — since renamed to Fab G — in the Amazon Prime Video film, adding that it allowed him to become closer to his idol, Whitney Houston.
MOVIES
GOBankingRates

What Is Billy Porter’s Net Worth?

Award-winning Broadway actor and renowned vocalist Billy Porter has a prestigious career on stage and on the screen. Most recently, the Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee starred as the genderless fairy godparent Fab G in the Amazon Prime live-action remake of the fairy tale “Cinderella.”. Porter, who is married to...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Bob Mackie on the Dress That Had People Thirsty for Bernadette Peters in 1983 — and 2021

"It's not every woman in Hollywood who can step into her 40-year-old dress and have it fit like it was made yesterday." At 73, Bernadette Peters is the epitome of ageless beauty. She still looks as radiant and youthful as she did in the 1980s — and she has the dress to prove it. On Sunday, Broadway's grand leading lady hit the Tony Awards red carpet dressed in one of her own vintage Bob Mackie gowns. And the internet went nuts for it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Happy Birthday#Actor#Art#The Billy Porter
tribuneledgernews.com

Billy Porter's Emmys necklace cost $1 million

Billy Porter's diamond Emmys necklace cost a whopping $1 million. The 'Pose' star - who lost out to 'The Crown's Josh O'Connor for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series prize at the weekend - walked the red carpet in an all-black outfit featuring long sleeves, gloves, trousers and dramatic ruffled wings on his arms, topped off with dazzling Lorraine Schwartz diamonds.
BEAUTY & FASHION
imdb.com

Emmys Red Carpet Fashion: Most Memorable Looks from Anya Taylor-Joy to Billy Porter

After a 2020 awards show where the nominees appeared virtually, the Emmy Awards are back and in person this year. Taking place at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles, the red carpet parade started at 3 p.m. Pt with early arrivals including The Crown‘s Josh O’Connor wearing Loewe, Nailed It! host Nicole Byer in a purple Christian Siriano gown, Rita Wilson in Tom Ford and SNL‘s Bowen Yang in silver platform heels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Billy Porter Strikes a Pose in Dramatic Black Wings at the 2021 Emmys: 'I Am the Fairy Godmother'

Our favorite red carpet moment-maker is back in the spotlight!. Billy Porter arrived at the 73rd annual Emmy Awards on Sunday in a surprisingly simple long-sleeve black shirt and high-waisted trousers. But he brought the drama by attaching wing-like panels to the skin-tight top and turning the carpet into his own ballroom, like a scene straight out of Pose.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Emmys 2021 Red Carpet Gallery: See Looks From Anya Taylor-Joy, Mj Rodriguez, Kaley Cuoco & More

On Sunday evening there was an almost-move back to normality at the Primetime Emmys. While the usually huge guest list was pared way down due to COVID, it was heartening to see the nominees stalking the red carpet all dressed up with somewhere to go. One of the first to hit the red carpet was Nicole Byer, wearing custom Christian Siriano. Nominated for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program, she lost out to RuPaul at last Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmys. Asked on the E! pre-show who she would have thanked had she won, she said, “I would have thanked...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Bham Now

Red Mountain Theatre’s new podcast has Billy Porter + more

Red Mountain Theatre lovers, we have news for you! The theatre is hosting a podcast, and the first episode is ready for you to listen to. Red Mountain Theatre hopes their new monthly podcast will bring the art community together.Red Mountain Theatre’s Executive Director Keith Cromwell is hosting the podcast. For the first episode, Keith sat down and talked with his old friend Billy Porter. That’s right, the iconic award-winning stage and screen star Billy Porter! Together they talked about using art to create a community and to embrace humanity.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Cosmopolitan

Kaley Cuoco Was a Ray of Sunshine on the 2021 Emmys Red Carpet

Kaley Cuoco is turning major heads on the red carpet thanks to her look at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards. The star of The Flight Attendant showed us that she's living her very best life while walking down looking like a red carpet ray of sunshine. Kaley is nominated for...
CELEBRITIES
southernillinoisnow.com

‘Orange Is the New Black’ star Uzo Aduba reveals she secretly married Robert Sweeting last year

Orange Is the New Black star Uzo Aduba is a married woman. The actress revealed Sunday that she secretly tied the knot with filmmaker Robert Sweeting last year. The three-time Emmy winner shocked fans with the surprise announcement, sharing a radiant photo from her nuptials and beginning her caption with a fitting quote from the 1989 romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

The 11 Standout Looks at the 2021 Tony Awards

Click here to read the full article. Broadway’s biggest night delivered an array of high-fashion moments. The 2021 Tony Awards took place on Sunday night in New York City after a two-year hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic. While the 2019-20 Broadway season was cut short because of the virus and the nominee pool was smaller than usual, stars like Jake Gyllenhaal, Bernadette Peters, Darren Criss, Leslie Odom Jr. and many others came together to celebrate the year’s Broadway achievements.More from WWDGetting Ready For the Tonys With Nominee Ato Blankson-WoodRed Carpet Photos from the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3Photos of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Kickin Country 100.5

Lunchbox Plays Awesome Happy Birthday Prank [LISTEN]

Check out The Bobby Bones Show, weekday mornings 5:00 AM to 9:00 AM on The New 99-1 AND 100.5, Kickin' Country! Recently, Lunchbox had listeners 'rolling' with this hilarious segment. Listen in now!. Lunchbox took to the streets to get strangers to accomplish a task for him. He told a...
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
GlobalGrind

GlobalGrind

New York City, NY
159
Followers
1K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

GlobalGrind.com chronicles celebrities (blogs/exclusives), lifestyle content, entertainment news, style, music and news with an authoritative voice.

 https://globalgrind.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy