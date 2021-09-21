CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Merkel seeks to boost Laschet in close German election race

riverbender.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel sought to boost struggling would-be successor Armin Laschet on Tuesday in the tight race to become Germany's next leader, telling a rally in her longtime electoral district that he will look out for jobs and security. Merkel touted her government's record in bringing...

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Going Dutch: Look out, German coalition talks could be long

As Europe's economic powerhouse Germany embarks on the task of piecing together a new ruling coalition after Sunday's knife-edge election, observers need only look to its neighbors, Belgium and the Netherlands, to see how tricky the process can be.Olaf Scholz, leader of the center-left Social Democrats that narrowly beat outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc on Sunday sounded upbeat the morning after the vote.“My idea is that we will be very fast in getting a result for this government, and it should be before Christmas if possible,” Scholz told reporters in Berlin. “Germany always has coalition governments...
POLITICS
The Independent

German lawmakers meet to mull fallout from election

Germany's newly elected lawmakers are holding their first meetings on Tuesday as their parties digest the fallout of the election that reduced outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel s bloc to its worst-ever result and start the process of putting together a new government.The narrow winners of Sunday's parliamentary election, the center-left Social Democrats of Olaf Scholz underlined their hopes of a quick start to talks with the likely kingmakers in a new government. And several prominent figures in Merkel's Union bloc questioned an initial push by election loser Armin Laschet to lead a new administration. Since neither of the...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Armin Laschet
AFP

Germany's conservatives in chaos as key allies break ranks

Key Bavarian allies of Angela Merkel's party conceded Tuesday that the centre-left's Olaf Scholz has the best chance of becoming Germany's next chancellor, putting the conservatives on the brink of sitting on  the opposition benches after the vote debacle. Armin Laschet's CDU-CSU conservative alliance brought home its worst election result in post-war Germany of 24.1 percent in Sunday's election, behind Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) on 25.7 percent. But Laschet, head of the CDU and the conservative bloc's hope to succeed Angela Merkel, has insisted his party will still try to build a governing coalition and is ready for talks with the Greens and the liberal FDP for a possible partnership. After huddling for the first meeting of its newly elected MPs on Tuesday, the Bavarian CSU pulled the rug under Laschet by declaring the SPD should be first in the queue to form the next government.
ELECTIONS
gizadeathstar.com

FRANCE AND GERMANY WANT TO REVISE THE NATO CONCEPT

There's a short article over at Russia's Sputnik website that, while small, indicates that the geopolitical waves from the Afghanistan fiasco continue to ripple throughout the American alliance system. This was shared by B., and it's well worth pondering its implications:. Note two significant things in this article:. NATO partners,...
POLITICS
AFP

French Greens pick 'pragmatist' Jadot as presidential candidate

France's Greens on Tuesday chose Yannick Jadot, a 54-year-old member of the European Parliament, as their candidate to challenge President Emmanuel Macron in next year's presidential election. Jadot, the only French Greens member with nationwide name recognition, has promised a pragmatic "solutions-driven" approach to environmental policies.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

German kingmakers open talks toward forming new government

The two parties that are expected to determine who will become Germany's next chancellor have started talks to bridge their differences and declared that they got off to a good start.Sunday's parliamentary election left Germany's traditional big parties effectively needing the support of the third- and fourth-placed parties, the environmentalist Greens and the business-friendly Free Democrats, to take the top job after outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel s 16-year reign.The two smaller parties decided to talk to each other first before entertaining advances from bigger suitors. While they have some common ground, they have traditionally belonged to rival ideological camps...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Race#Berlin#Ap#European#Greens#The Left Party#The Social Democrats#Union#The Hertie School
The Independent

Teflon leader: Party's big loss won't tarnish Merkel's image

Angela Merkel will leave office in the coming months with her popularity intact among voters and widely admired beyond Germany as a chancellor who deftly steered her country, and Europe, through numerous crises.Her center-right political bloc, on the other hand, is in shambles.The once-dominant Christian Democratic Union and their Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union suffered their worst-ever national election result Sunday. The Union bloc took home less than a quarter of the vote and may find itself relegated to the role of opposition after 16 years in power.The blame for that has been placed largely on...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Germany
nhpbs.org

With Angela Merkel leaving, Germans vote in key election

Exit polls show a neck-and-neck race in Germany’s parliamentary elections held on Sunday. More than 60 million adults are eligible to vote in the landmark election. Chancellor Angela Merkel who has served for 16 years is stepping down, marking the start of a new era in German politics. Deutsche Welle Television Political Correspondent Thomas Sparrow joins to discuss.
WORLD
TheConversationAU

German election: the race to replace Angela Merkel and why it matters to New Zealand

From a distance, the big news about Germany’s coming election on September 26 is the end of Angela Merkel’s reign after 16 years of leadership in Germany and Europe. Closer up, with no clear front-runner to take Merkel’s place, the picture is far more complex. Seemingly on track for a clear victory until February, the prospects of Merkel’s centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party the Christian Social Union (CSU) have waned, as first the Greens and then the Social Democrats (SPD) narrowly topped the surprisingly volatile polls. Merkel’s successor will be determined by the politics of coalition formation...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Dutch political leaders meet amid stalled coalition talks

Dutch political party leaders were meeting Wednesday in an effort to force a breakthrough in deadlocked negotiations to form a new ruling coalition more than six months after a general election left a deeply divided parliament.The talks in The Hague come after attempts to form a majority or minority coalition to succeed the outgoing government of caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte failed, and amid speculation that a fresh election may be needed to break the impasse.“Our country urgently needs a new Cabinet and, in view of the time that has passed since the March 17 elections, the time has...
POLITICS
The Independent

Macron wants Europeans to boost defense, be 'respected'

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that Europeans must boost their defense plans and make themselves “respected,” as France opens talks with the United States to try to restore confidence after a submarine dispute led to a major diplomatic crisis.“Europeans must come out of their naivety,” Macron said Tuesday in a news conference in Paris the first time he had spoken about the new Indo-Pacific defense deal announced this month by the U.S., Australia and Britain.“When we are under pressure, ... showing that we also have power and the capacity to defend ourselves ... is simply making ourselves...
POLITICS
The Independent

Kosovo, Serbia reach deal to deescalate border tensions

Serbia and Kosovo have reached an agreement to deescalate tensions on their mutual border that have been triggered by a dispute over vehicle license plates, a European Union mediator announced Thursday. “We have a deal! After two days of intense negotiations, an agreement on de-escalation and the way forward has just been reached,” EU mediator Miroslav Lajcak tweeted.Last week, Kosovo’s government deployed special police forces to the border crossings to impose a new rule of removing Serb license plates from cars coming into the country, saying that a 10-year-old deal had expired. Pristina said they were replicating what Serbia...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy