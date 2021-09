We examine the interior and exterior dimensions of the Ford Bronco Sport vs. the Bronco to clear up some misunderstandings about the size of these great SUV models. The new Ford Bronco Sport and Bronco are two of the most exciting new SUVs on the market. We may even extend that statement to “three of the best” new SUVs, since the Bronco is available as either a two or a four-door SUV. We’ve been fortunate enough to test both the Bronco Sport and Bronco two-door for over a week at a time. We put them through the paces of normal driving, and will let the dedicated outdoorsy publications show you just how capable these rugged new SUVs are off-road. Let there be no doubt that both are among the best in their respective segments in many ways.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO