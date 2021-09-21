CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Superdome Roof Catches on Fire

By John Maakaron
 8 days ago

The New Orleans Saints may not be able to return home just yet, as their home stadium may require some additional repairs soon.

According to a video captured and posted online by Kelsey Davis of Fox 8 New Orleans, the Caesars Superdome roof appears to have caught fire on Tuesday.

The Saints had originally planned to return to New Orleans, ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the New York Giants.

Since New Orleans has been dealing with the impact of Hurricane Ida, the team has been practicing and training at Texas Christian University.

For Week 1, the Saints played in Jacksonville, and easily defeated the Green Bay Packers, 38-3.

In Week 3, Sean Payton and Co. are on the road, and will take on the New England Patriots.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spent the past five seasons as an assistant head coach and tight ends coach under Payton with the Saints organization.

"He gave me an opportunity as a player and as a coach, and nobody’s believed in me more than Sean Payton, who knew exactly what I was and what I could do," Campbell said when he was hired by the Lions. "Sean was always about, give me a player that I know exactly who he is and what he is going to be every day, and I can do something with that guy. It’s the guys who are up and down, and the ones that spike here and all of a sudden, they’re down -- I don’t know what to do with those guys. I got nothing for them."

The fire luckily was able to be quickly put out once responders arrived on the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AEzfZ_0c3UWzCG00
© Michael DeMocker / For USA TODAY Network via Imagn Content Services, LLC

