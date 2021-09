The Scholars of the Night , John M. Ford (Tor 978-1250269171, 256pp, $18.99) September 2021. While we all eagerly await the heretofore-unseen last novel by John M. Ford, Aspects, due in April of next year, we will have to quench our desires for all things Fordian with the various reprints that are tilling the soil for that harvest. We earlier got The Dragon Waiting (my review here) which had gone 18 years between editions. Now comes The Scholars of the Night, which last saw print 32 years ago!

