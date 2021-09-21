CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Hospitality of a Turkish Family Home

By Rick Steves
Boomer Magazine
Boomer Magazine
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IpCqc_0c3UW1lH00

Travel professional Rick Steves recalls the warm hospitality of a Turkish family home, with the Laz people in northeastern Turkey. He and his American friends enjoyed a generous feast, conversed with no worries of language barriers, and soaked in the warmth of family ties.

As we’ve had to postpone our travels because of the pandemic, I believe a weekly dose of travel dreaming can be good medicine. Here’s one of my favorite European memories from Turkey – a reminder of the fun that awaits us at the other end of this crisis.

I’m in northeastern Turkey, the world’s top hazelnut-producing region and home of the Laz people. It’s located along the Black Sea coast, where it rains 320 days a year. Yet I’m enjoying an enthusiastic welcome, discovering that the locals ambush visitors with unforgettable warmth and a wide-eyed curiosity.

My tour group, which includes 22 American travelers and a Turkish co-guide, has been invited to spend an evening and a night with a Laz family – actually the families of three brothers, who all live in one large three-story house provided to them by their elderly parents. We are the first Americans that the 16 people who live there have ever seen in the flesh. They ask us to make ourselves comfortable. Adding our shoes to the pile by the door creates a thought-provoking commotion of high-tech American travel gear mixing it up with woven village footwear. Overlapping carpets are warm under our feet, giving the place a cozy bug-in-a-rug feel.

We are treated to a feast. As American visitors, we’re elevated to a kind of royal status. Only the older men eat with us as women serve and teens peek curiously from just outside the doors. Meanwhile, the little kids frolic freely, as if we were from just next door. The bread is fresh from the oven and hearty. The meat is dark and abundant – as if serving it is showing off wealth. And the salad puts me in that awkward space of not wanting to disappoint my hosts while not wanting to upset my stomach. As we praise the stuffed peppers, members of our group – in anticipation of tummy troubles later – discreetly pass Pepto-Bismol tablets around under the table. The pouring tea doesn’t quite mask the sound of ripping cellophane.

We enjoy some conversation as our meal digests. Having an interpreter helps with communication here, but it’s not required. Somehow, communication happens. Many younger Turks speak English and many older Turks, having worked in Germany, speak German. Especially in small towns, their curiosity and eagerness to connect makes the language barrier fun to hurdle. If Turkish sounds tough, remember, it’s the same in reverse. Certain sounds, like our “th,” are tricky. (My friend Ruth is entertained by the tortured attempts Turks make at pronouncing her name: “Woooott.”) Any English-speaking Turk can remember spending long hours looking into the mirror like a wide-mouth frog, slowly enunciating: “This and these are hard to say. I think about them every day. My mouth and my teeth, I think you see, help me say them easily.”

The Turkish family ties

After dinner, we pay our respects to the frail, bedridden grandma, looking like a veiled angel in white. She and her family know she will soon succumb to her cancer. But for now, she is overjoyed to see such a happy evening filling her family’s home.

When we wonder about the wisdom of having an extended family under one roof, one of the sons says, “If a day goes by when we don’t see each other, we are very sad.” The three brothers married three sisters from a single family so that they would share the same in-laws – and assure harmony in the family. They also assure us that entertaining our group of 22 is no problem. If we weren’t here, they’d invite just as many of their neighbors in for dinner.

No Turkish gathering is complete without dancing. Anyone who can snap fingers and swing a Hula-Hoop can be comfortable on the living-room dance floor of new Turkish friends. Two aunts, deaf and mute from meningitis, bring the house down, with their shoulders fluttering like butterflies. We dance and talk with four generations until after midnight.

Stepping out into the late-night breeze, I notice that what had seemed to be just a forested hillside during the day is now a spangled banner of lights, each representing a Muslim home filled with as many family values as the one we joined this evening. So much for the stereotypical image of fanatical Muslim hordes embraced by my TV-addicted neighbors back home with no passports.

Standing alone on that perch, it occurs to me that by venturing beyond our comfort zones, we can realize that our world is filled with joy, with love, with good people, and – in the case of this trip – warm Turkish Laz-pitality.

Photo caption, above: Don’t be afraid to join a dance in Turkey: Just snap your fingers and shake your shoulders. CREDIT: Rick Steves’ Europe.

Rick Steves (www.ricksteves.com) writes European guidebooks, hosts travel shows on public TV and radio, and organizes European tours. This article was adapted from his new book, For the Love of Europe. You can email Rick at rick@ricksteves.com and follow his blog on Facebook.

© 2020 RICK STEVES

As an Amazon Associate, Boomer Magazine earns from qualifying purchases of linked books and other products.

Comments / 0

Related
wilsonpost.com

Military family settles into donated Mt. Juliet home

The family of a Purple Heart recipient recently received the keys to a new mortgage-free home in the Nichols Vale subdivision of Mt. Juliet, gifted to them as a salute of thanks. U.S. Army Sgt. Ethan LaBerge, his wife Arin (also an Army veteran), and their two children Lilly, 5,...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
NBC Los Angeles

Family Stranded in Afghanistan Heading Back Home to SoCal

When the Kashefi family first arrived to Southern California in March of 2017, it was because Bashir Kashefi had finally secured a safe exit, after having worked for the U.S. government there for more than a decade. But a summer trip to visit family timed out very badly for the...
POLITICS
JustLuxe.com

Add These Luxury Turkish Towels to Your Home Collection

There is nothing quite like finding a quick way to add some color to your home to give it a beautiful facelift. Right now, we are loving Thriae’s ethically sourced Turkish classic Lygos peshtemal towels that come in beautiful stripes, patterns and colors. The pre-washed towels are already soft when they arrive and offer a tighter weave for extra absorbency. These gorgeous towels can be used anywhere from the bath and kitchen to beach and pool. You can even complement your wardrobe by wearing one as a scarf or shawl.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Steves
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkish#European#Americans#Turks#Muslim
Daily Mail

First Sikh soldier allowed to wear turban on base by Marines says will sue to be allowed to wear it in BATTLE and with Dress Blues - after military branch bucked its 246-year-old uniform code

The Marines broke with centuries-old tradition and ruled that a Sikh soldier can wear a turban and sport an unshorn beard in uniform - but only at duty stations and not while he is deployed or at military ceremonies. First Lt. Sukhbir Toor wrapped a turban onto his head after...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

Migrants returned to Mexico describe horror of kidnappings, torture, rape

REYNOSA, Mexico — After Gustavo and his family were sent back to Mexico after they crossed the U.S. border, his two sons said they were hungry. Gustavo, a Honduran man, sat them on the steps of the bridge and crossed the street to buy them something to eat. He remembers that a car approached him as he walked those steps. “They put me in the car. The children stayed there, waiting for me, but I didn’t come back.”
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Royals
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
renfrewtoday.ca

Gallant says soldiers turned away at restaurants

Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke MP Cheryl Gallant says restauranteurs have reported being required to deny entry to Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) personnel. Gallant says soldiers do not receive their COVID-19 shots through the provincial system and receive their healthcare directly from the Federal Government. The local MP says women and men in uniform...
POLITICS
1240 WJIM

Dazzling Blue Stones Found in Michigan Aren’t Stones At All

Earlier this year, a friend from Florida introduced me to the 'glowing rocks of the UP' also known as the Yooper Stone. You can read more below:. Now, I'm learning that there's another sought-after, collectible stone here in Michigan: The Leland Blue Stone. Here's the thing though...it's not actually a stone. Let me explain.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Sarah Everard spent ‘last hours on Earth with very worst of humanity,’ says mother

Sarah Everard “spent her last hours on Earth with the very worst of humanity” her mother has said, on the eve of killer Wayne Couzens’s sentencing.Reading a statement at the Old Bailey in London, Susan Everard said she was “tormented” by the thought of what her daughter had endured.“She lost her life because Wayne Couzens wanted to satisfy his perverted desires,” she said.The mother said she was “repulsed” by the thought of what the former Metropolitan Police officer had done to her daughter, adding: “I am outraged that he masqueraded as a policeman in order to get what he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Matt Lillywhite

Scientists Warn A Future Variant Could Kill 35% Of People

Texas hospitals are currently on the verge of collapse due to the Delta variant. 50,000 people around the state have already died from Covid-19. But if you thought that the pandemic will be over soon, I have some bad news. According to research published by Harvard Medical School, extremely concerning Covid variants could arrive in Texas at some point in the future:
Telegraph

Remember Trump’s 'Covid cocktail'? It could be a vital weapon in this winter’s pandemic fight

Last October, shortly after Donald Trump was confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19, the president’s medical team made a rather unusual decision. Instead of prescribing more commonly used emergency treatments, such as the antiviral remdesivir or the steroid dexamethasone, they opted to give Trump an experimental therapy known as Ronapreve, which had recently been developed by the pharmaceutical company Regeneron.
POTUS
The Independent

Canadian MAGA pastor arrested as he returns home after spreading Covid lies in US

Canadian MAGA pastor Artur Pawlowski was arrested on the tarmac of Calgary International Airport as he returned home after spreading lies about Covid-19 in the US over the course of four months. The controversial conservative preacher was taken into custody on Monday afternoon. He was charged with contempt of court for an alleged violation that occurred on 5 June. His lawyer Sarah Miller told Global News that she didn’t have any information about the incident. Mr Pawlowski was arrested in May along with his brother Dawid Pawlowski for organising, promoting, and attending an illegal gathering. They arranged church services that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boomer Magazine

Boomer Magazine

Richmond, VA
829
Followers
297
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

Boomer Magazine celebrates baby boomers with tailored content for the 50+ crowd and other active adults. Our website, digital magazines, and e-newsletters serve up reader essays, nostalgia, travel, advice, book reviews, puzzles, cartoons, food and beverage news, health, profiles, and more. Headquartered in Virginia, our content speaks to readers everywhere. Live your best life!

 http://www.BoomerMagazine.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy