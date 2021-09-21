Inman House provides a transition to independence
BENSON — A new transitional living quarters designed to help women in recovery will be showcased at an open house on Friday. “We’re inviting the community to visit Inman House for women, the latest addition that La Frontera-SEABHS (SouthEastern Arizona Behavioral Health Services) is opening in Benson,” said Larry Stansbury, a La Frontera clinical coordinator. “The open house is to show the community the benefits our therapeutic day program and transitional living services provide those who are struggling with substance abuse and mental health problems.”www.myheraldreview.com
Comments / 0