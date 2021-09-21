US probes Takata air bags in 200 models from 20 automakers

DETROIT (AP) — Over 30 million air bags in more than 200 models from 20 automakers are being investigated by a U.S. safety agency because they could explode and hurl shrapnel. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in a document that it opened the probe into air bag inflators made from 2011 through 2019 by now-bankrupt Takata. The inflators have a moisture-absorbing chemical and were not recalled previously. It wasn’t clear what prompted the agency to open the investigation. Last year, it decided against recalling the inflators, based largely on industry research. The agency says no safety risk has been identified at present, but it wants to evaluate the inflators.