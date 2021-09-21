CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Monica, CA

Activision confirms SEC probe into discrimination allegation

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActivision Blizzard, one of the world’s most high-profile video game companies, has confirmed a regulatory probe and said it is working to address complaints of workplace discrimination. The Santa Monica, California, company said Tuesday that it is complying with a recent subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission on employment matters, that it has cooperated with an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigation into employment practices and that it is working with multiple regulators on addressing workplace complaints. Shares have dropped 20% in two months as legal woes build over an alleged culture of discrimination against women and minorities at the maker of Candy Crush, Call of Duty, Overwatch and World of Warcraft.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
gamepressure.com

Activision Blizzard Reaches Agreement Over Discrimination Lawsuit

Today, Activision Blizzard released a statement, saying it has reached an agreement with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). In it, Blizzard pledged to strengthen its anti-discrimination policies, as well as create a fund for all victims of abusive practices. Activision Blizzard has reached a settlement over the lawsuit...
BUSINESS
videogameschronicle.com

Activision offers $18 million to settle another new harassment and discrimination lawsuit

Activision has responded to another lawsuit alleging harassment and discrimination by immediately offering to settle it for $18 million. The US government’s Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) filed a lawsuit on Monday alleging that “there have been instances where defendants Activision Blizzard Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, Activision Publishing Inc, King.com Inc and their subsidiaries have subjected a class of individuals to sexual harassment, to pregnancy discrimination and/or to related retaliation”.
BUSINESS
KRMG

Activision Blizzard settles US workplace discrimination suit

Activision Blizzard, the video game maker facing growing legal problems stemming from allegations of a toxic workplace culture, has settled with U.S. workplace discrimination regulators. The company, one of the world's most high-profile gaming companies, reached a deal with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to settle claims, according to...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Santa Monica, CA
State
California State
Santa Monica, CA
Business
FOXBusiness

Activision Blizzard agrees to pay $18 million to settle EEOC probe

Activision Blizzard Inc. on Monday said it had agreed to pay $18 million as part of a settlement with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which had been examining allegations of gender-based harassment and retaliation at the embattled videogame-publishing giant. Santa Monica, Calif.-based Activision, with about 10,000 employees across the world,...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Activision Harassment Probe From SEC Ups Risk to Top Executives

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s investigation of Activision Blizzard Inc. is certain to multiply the legal challenges for the video-game giant, in particular its senior executives, over claims of sexual harassment and discrimination, and how they handled those allegations, according to experts. The company is already facing multiple regulatory probes,...
BUSINESS
techraptor.net

Activision Blizzard Addresses SEC Investigation and Depatures

Activision Blizzard, which continues to be embroiled in controversy and legal issues, has released a press release today on their latest attempts to improve the company's work culture. The press release also addresses the news about a recent subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC.) Sent out this...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workplace Discrimination#Activision Blizzard#Sec
MarketWatch

Activision Blizzard cooperating with SEC investigation into workplace complaints

Shares of Activision Blizzard Inc. said Tuesday that it was continuing to work with regulators to address and resolve workplace complaints as it cooperates with a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into disclosures on employment matters. The videogame maker, known for its "Call of Duty," Candy Crush" and "World of Warcraft" game franchises, said it has made a number of workplace changes, including "exiting" a number of employees and expanding compliance resources. "While we continue to work in good faith with regulators to address and resolve past workplace issues, we also continue to move ahead with our own initiatives to ensure that we are the very best place to work," said Chief Executive Bobby Kotick. "We remain committed to addressing all workplace issues in a forthright and prompt manner." The stock, which rose 1.5% in premarket trading Tuesday, as tumbled 17.0% over the past three months to close Monday at a 10-month low. In comparison, the S&P 500 has gained 3.2% the past three months.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Activision Blizzard confirms SEC investigation, loses chief legal officer

Now, Activision Blizzard confirms that it is the subject of a federal investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which has been ramping up enforcement efforts against tech companies in recent months. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that the SEC has subpoenaed Activision Blizzard and a number of the...
BUSINESS
theregister.com

Now America's financial watchdog is probing 'frat house' Activision Blizzard

The SEC has launched an investigation into Activision Blizzard, and has subpoenaed several current and former employees, including CEO Bobby Kotick, the California games giant confirmed on Tuesday. Activision has been hit with separate lawsuits from its home state’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing, and the federal government’s National...
BUSINESS
windowscentral.com

Activision Blizzard, CEO Bobby Kotick subpoenaed by SEC over toxic workplace allegations

Activision Blizzard is currently facing a lawsuit alleging sexist workplace behavior and abuse. According to The Wall Street Journal, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has subpoenaed Activision Blizzard. The SEC has also reportedly subpoenaed leadership such as Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
NewsBreak
Overwatch
kfgo.com

U.S. securities regulator probing Activision over workplace practices – WSJ

(Reuters) – The U.S. securities regulator is investigating Activision Blizzard’s handling of employees’ allegations of sexual misconduct and workplace discrimination, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the investigation and documents viewed by it. Shares of the videogame publisher were down 5.4% in afternoon trading. (https://on.wsj.com/2XCTG9m)
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

Activision Blizzard Now Hit With Worker Intimidation Allegations

Troubles at Activision Blizzard continue as new allegations have now been made accusing the video game giant of worker intimidation. According to Cnet, the developer has now been hit with a formal complaint from the Communication Workers of America alleging to the National Labor Relations Board that it has been intimidating workers in relation to the ongoing legal battle with the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing.
LABOR ISSUES
abc17news.com

Here’s what you need to know about Amazon’s latest clash with employees

A National Labor Relations Board judge is expected to review a complaint Wednesday that Amazon last year illegally fired two corporate employees who had been vocal critics of the company. An administrative law judge is scheduled to hear the charges, which were filed with the NLRB in October by a...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Ensemble Health files for $100 million IPO

Ensemble Health Partners has filed for an initial public offering, seeking to sell $100 million worth of shares, although that figure is often a placeholder used to calculate fees. Based in Cincinnati, Ensemble offers medical-claim management tools for hospitals and other health-care providers, enabling them to identify, manage, and collect revenue from patients, insurance companies, and other payors. Underwriters include Goldman Sachs and B. of A. Securities, according to the filing Wednesday. Ensemble plans to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol ENSB. It listed revenue of $600 million in 2020, compared with $231 million for the six months ended in December 2019, and net income of $101 million for 2020, compared with net income of $33.6 million for the six months ended in December 2019.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Trump loses bid to escape 'Electric Avenue' copyright lawsuit

(Reuters) - Former Republican President Donald Trump must face copyright claims brought by "Electric Avenue" musician Eddy Grant over Trump's alleged misuse of his song on a video he posted to Twitter, a Manhattan federal court ruled Tuesday. U.S. District Judge John Koeltl said Trump and his campaign hadn't proven...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy