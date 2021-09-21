Hughson retires after 42 years as broadcaster, 'Hockey Night' voice

One of top three finalists to be named club's first new PA announcer since 2007 ahead of 2021-22 season. NEWARK, NJ - For the first time since 2007, the New Jersey Devils will name a new Prudential Center PA Announcer; following a three-week online submission contest, during which the club received more than 250 applicants. After a week of votes from Devils fans across the world, the club has narrowed its search down to three finalists: Joseph Tolentino from Fair Lawn, NJ; Aaron Pitman from Westfield, NJ; and Frank Pyzik from Tuckerton, NJ. Each candidate will have a chance to prove themselves live before Devils fans, during the three home pre-season games at Prudential Center. To hear the finalists live in action, fans can purchase tickets to any of the preseason games by visiting newjerseydevils.com/announcer or newjerseydevils.com/tickets.

NHL ・ 13 HOURS AGO