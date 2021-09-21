Hughson retires after 42 years as broadcaster, 'Hockey Night' voice
Received Foster Hewitt Award in 2019, called Cup Final 12 times. Jim Hughson, a longtime broadcaster with Sportsnet, retired Tuesday. Hughson broadcasted hockey for 42 years and is best known for his play-by-play work for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks and "Hockey Night in Canada." In 2019, he was recognized by the Hockey Hall of Fame with the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award, which selected by the NHL Broadcasters' Association for outstanding contributions as a hockey broadcaster.www.nhl.com
Comments / 0