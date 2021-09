The IFSC’s World Championships concluded today in Moscow with the men’s and women’s Lead discipline. The events marked the rather sudden and unexpected end to the 2021 Speed, Boulder, and Lead seasons (more on this below). Still, at least things finished on a high note, with the Lead portion of the World Championships featuring some of the most dramatic climbing of the entire year…and another medal added to Team USA’s trophy case.

