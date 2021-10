We are one week away from the beginning of the Most Magical Celebration. Check out how you can preview the two newest Disney firework shows from the comfort of your own home. The Most Magical Place on Earth is celebrating 50 years! Disney is celebrating big for this special milestone. Character costumes, extended park hours, 50 golden statues of our favorite characters, and so much more are just a little of what we can expect to see during the 18 month long celebration.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO