For a limited time only, Sony has revealed that it will be discounting its popular PlayStation Plus service to a mere $1. This price point will net users a full month of the service, which means that if you take advantage of this deal for yourself right now, you'll be able to gain access to the free PS Plus titles that are available through September in addition to those coming in October. The only downside of this deal, however, is that not everyone will be able to take part in the discount that is being offered.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO