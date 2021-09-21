CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Found: The Comfiest Chairs to WFH In

By Elizabeth Buxton
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf your head, shoulders, lower back, and butt aren’t currently killing you, then you're probably reading this from the comfort of a supportive seat — and following the uncrossed legs, 90/90 rule like a posture pro. The transitional road to working remotely has had its bumps, and one that we’re currently still navigating is physical body support. To help combat the destruction of our backs as we WFH, we went on a virtual quest for top-rated desk chairs stamped with reviewer-comfort seals of approval.

