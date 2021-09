With next week’s FERC meeting on SEEM proposal, the question is back on the table: will FERC approve a group of southeast utilities’ proposal for organizing a market? This fall is the first legislative session across the US and other states where the discussion is around clean energy and what incentives are needed for utilities to deploy more renewables. With the Biden administration’s “Build Back Better” model around infrastructure, will US Congress see a need to mandate organized markets, since we know corporate renewable energy buyers need regulatory stability in the marketplace?

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 7 DAYS AGO