Activision Blizzard Addresses Ongoing Investigations In New Press Release: "We Remain Committed To Addressing All Workplace Issues"

The Activision Blizzard case has been an interesting, if heavy, one to follow so far. To give a brief rundown of what’s happened so far, multiple allegations of a toxic workplace rife with sexual harassment and mistreatment of victims has lead to several official bodies, including the State of California and the SEC, taking legal action against them. When employees took action and staged a mass walk-out in protest of the company’s mistreatment of staff, Activision Blizzard hired a notorious union busting firm to help deal with the protest, leading to a further lawsuit by the Communications Workers of America. Now, yet another suit has been leveled against Activision Blizzard – though it seems to have been resolved almost immediately.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO