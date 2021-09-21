Activision Blizzard Addresses Ongoing Investigations In New Press Release: "We Remain Committed To Addressing All Workplace Issues"
Activision Blizzard released a press release this morning addressing the myriad investigations into the company and its handling of its alleged toxic workplace culture. In a release just a day after news broke that the company was facing an investigation by the SEC, Activision Blizzard states it remains "committed to making Activision Blizzard on of the best, most inclusive places to work anywhere."www.mmorpg.com
