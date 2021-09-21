CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Activision Blizzard Addresses Ongoing Investigations In New Press Release: "We Remain Committed To Addressing All Workplace Issues"

By Joseph Bradford Posted: Category: News
mmorpg.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActivision Blizzard released a press release this morning addressing the myriad investigations into the company and its handling of its alleged toxic workplace culture. In a release just a day after news broke that the company was facing an investigation by the SEC, Activision Blizzard states it remains "committed to making Activision Blizzard on of the best, most inclusive places to work anywhere."

www.mmorpg.com

Comments / 0

Related
cogconnected.com

Activision Blizzard Announce Expanded Workplace Initiatives In Settlement With The EEOC

The Activision Blizzard case has been an interesting, if heavy, one to follow so far. To give a brief rundown of what’s happened so far, multiple allegations of a toxic workplace rife with sexual harassment and mistreatment of victims has lead to several official bodies, including the State of California and the SEC, taking legal action against them. When employees took action and staged a mass walk-out in protest of the company’s mistreatment of staff, Activision Blizzard hired a notorious union busting firm to help deal with the protest, leading to a further lawsuit by the Communications Workers of America. Now, yet another suit has been leveled against Activision Blizzard – though it seems to have been resolved almost immediately.
BUSINESS
washingtonnewsday.com

Activision Blizzard is establishing a compensation fund for victims of workplace harassment.

Activision Blizzard is establishing a compensation fund for victims of workplace harassment. Although Activision Blizzard and a US government agency reached a deal on Monday to settle charges of sexual harassment and gender discrimination, the video game company is still the subject of other investigations and complaints. Following long-running charges...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Key Takeaways From Activision Blizzard's EEOC Agreement On Workplace Harassment

Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) reached an agreement with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) to settle claims and strengthen further policies and programs to prevent harassment and discrimination in the company's workplace. Activision Blizzard has committed to creating an $18 million fund to compensate and make amends to...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toxic Workplace#Labor Relations#We Remain#Sec#Activision Blizzard Ceo#Nlrb#The Walt Disney Company#Linkedin#Arenanet Co
USA Today

Activision Blizzard reaches $18 Million deal to settle workplace discrimination lawsuit

Activision Blizzard, the video game maker facing growing legal problems stemming from allegations of a toxic workplace culture, has settled with U.S. workplace discrimination regulators. The company, one of the world's most high-profile gaming companies, reached a deal with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to settle claims, according to...
BUSINESS
mmorpg.com

Activision Blizzard Settles EEOC Suit for Less Than What it Makes in One Day

Last week, the news that Activision Blizzard was under investigation by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) as well as other agencies, came to light. There were rumors that the company would try to settle, and that is what has happened. Two things to note in this settlement are that...
BUSINESS
massivelyop.com

Activision-Blizzard says it’s settling with the EEOC, committing $18M to victims and charities

Last week, we covered the revelation that multiple federal agencies, including the US Securities and Exchange Commission and U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, were investigating Activision-Blizzard in the wake of its ongoing sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit and associated scandal, to say nothing of lawsuits by the California DFEH and the National Labor Relations Board. One of those four, the EEOC probe, has apparently come to an end.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Activision says working with regulators to address workplace complaints

(Reuters) - Video game publisher Activision Blizzard said on Tuesday that it continues to work with regulators on addressing and resolving the workplace complaints it has received. On Monday, the company said the U.S. securities regulator was investigating its disclosures regarding employment matters and related issues. “There is absolutely no...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
techxplore.com

US regulators target Activision Blizzard workplace

Activision Blizzard on Monday said US securities regulators are digging into whether the video game giant properly disclosed concerns about a toxic, sexist workplace. The Securities and Exchange Commission is seeking information from the company, executives and former employees. The SEC "is conducting an investigation concerning the company's disclosures regarding...
BUSINESS
GAMINGbible

Activision Blizzard Is Now Being Investigated By The US Government

Activision is now the subject of an investigation by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding the alleged toxic environment in its offices, as per a report from the Wall Street Journal. In late July, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) formalised its investigation into...
BUSINESS
Gamespot

Activision Blizzard Lawsuits And Investigations : Timeline Of Events

The anti-discrimination lawsuit the state of California filed against Activision Blizzard in July has only grown more serious over time, with allegations of harassment and worker intimidation related to unfair labor practices. So much has happened since the suit was brought forward that it can be difficult identifying the various pieces and the implications it has for the company--and its workers and ex-workers. Below we try to give a brief timeline of the lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, tracking the beginning through to its more recent developments, including an investigation by the SEC.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Neowin

Activision Blizzard under investigation by American Securities and Exchange Commission

The Wall Street Journal has reported that the American Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating Activision Blizzard for a wide range of possible violations. Recently, a number of employees who worked for the company made allegations of discrimination and sexual misconduct. While the SEC's mission is to protect investors and maintain efficient markets, it does have the authority to look into incidents of discrimination and sexual misconduct, particularly the way they were handled by Activision Blizzard.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Employer vaccine mandates convert some workers, but not all

Businesses that have announced vaccine mandates say some workers who had been on the fence have since gotten inoculated against COVID-19. But many holdouts remain — a likely sign of what is to come once a federal mandate goes into effect.Even before President Joe Biden s Sept. 9 announcement that companies with more than 100 workers would have to require vaccinations, dozens of companies, including Amtrak Microsoft United Airlines and Disney issued ultimatums to most workers. And smaller companies in New York, San Francisco and New Orleans have been required to implement mandates for customers and workers....
INDUSTRY
The Hollywood Reporter

Microsoft CEO Says Failed TikTok Deal Was “Strangest Thing” He’s Worked On

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has mixed feelings about his company’s failed bid to acquire TikTok last year. “It’s the strangest thing I’ve ever worked on,” Nadella told Kara Swisher at Vox Media’s Code Conference on Monday, adding with a laugh, “I learned so much, Kara, about so many things and so many people.” Last year, as TikTok faced a potential ban from the U.S. under the Trump administration, Microsoft emerged as a potential buyer to acquire the social media platform’s U.S. operations. The potential deal eventually fell through last September after TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, selected Oracle over Microsoft as its U.S....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy