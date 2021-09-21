Www.investing.com/analysis/fomc-preview-will-fed-give-taper-start-date-200602606. There are only three more Federal Reserve monetary policy announcements before the end of the year. If Fed Chairman Jerome Powell wants to give the market ample time to prepare for tapering asset purchases, the central bank will need to make some type of announcement tomorrow. There’s no doubt that the topic of taper will be addressed, most likely during the press conference. The one question that will determine how the market responds is the taper start date.