Pheasants Forever’s (PF) Soil Health and Habitat program, an initiative created with corporate support from Purina Inc., is helping to establish more grassland habitat and better soil and water quality throughout the nation’s Prairie Pothole region in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa. Now entering its third sign-up, the partnership is helping farmers and operators fund the establishment of prairie plantings, use of cover crops, and other effective means of expanding areas for wildlife. According to PF Conservation and Ag Program Manager Tanner Bruse, the total impact of the partnership will reach thousands of acres and help advance huntable populations of birds and game along with watchable species such as songbirds.

AGRICULTURE ・ 13 DAYS AGO