Replace Your Shelf of Skincare Lotions and Serums With This Ingenious Little Device
Are you tired of trying to stay committed to your 16-step skincare routine? Droplette has changed the game with its micro-mist infuser that will replace all those bottles of messy serums and lotion. Why is it so effective? Skin is a great barrier, able to block almost everything trying to get in—even water. As a result, most topical skincare treatments are washed away before the most important ingredients can be fully absorbed. The Droplette packs active ingredients like collagen and retinol into a powerful micro-mist that is propelled deep into your skin at a high velocity in order to push more of your skincare’s superstar components past your skin barrier.www.thedailybeast.com
Comments / 0