Dater’s Daily: Bobby Ryan signs PTO with Wings, Coyotes bring back cool uniforms

By Adrian Dater
coloradohockeynow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Tuesday to all. Let’s do that hockey links, starting with one on former lottery pick Bobby Ryan. Ryan has signed with the Red Wings on a professional tryout contract. He played 33 games for the Wings last season, but the contract ended and he hadn’t been signed by anyone else yet, so it’s back to Detroit to try and convince Steve Yzerman he’s still got something in the tank. (Detroit Hockey Now.

coloradohockeynow.com

