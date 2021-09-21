One Of The Most Incredible Small Businesses In Iowa, grāz Is A Shop That Serves More Than Great Food
By Ben Jones
Only In Iowa
8 days ago
In Pella, Iowa, there’s a place that defies definition. grāz calls itself a health food store and a coffee shop with a heart, and when you stop into this wonderful Pella business, you’ll see why. grāz serves up fresh and beautifully crafted salads and wraps, but that’s not all — it also supports an important local organization that gives hope and help to those who are struggling. Located in one of Iowa’s most picturesque towns, grāz is a place worth seeking out.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
For more information about grāz, including hours and community partners, visit the official website. Peruse the cafe menu here, and be sure to follow grāz on Facebook and Instagram.
Have you ever visited this amazing Iowa business before?
