CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

One Of The Most Incredible Small Businesses In Iowa, grāz Is A Shop That Serves More Than Great Food

By Ben Jones
Only In Iowa
Only In Iowa
 8 days ago

In Pella, Iowa, there’s a place that defies definition. grāz calls itself a health food store and a coffee shop with a heart, and when you stop into this wonderful Pella business, you’ll see why. grāz serves up fresh and beautifully crafted salads and wraps, but that’s not all — it also supports an important local organization that gives hope and help to those who are struggling. Located in one of Iowa’s most picturesque towns, grāz is a place worth seeking out.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VWGUM_0c3UIoNP00
grāz is located on the south side of Pella, Iowa, which is a charming little town east of Des Moines that was founded by immigrants from the Netherlands. Every spring, the town hosts a huge tulip festival that draws visitors from around the world. But there’s much more to Pella than tulips and windmills.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lP8cI_0c3UIoNP00
The mission has been beautifully and deliciously executed. The business is a one-stop shop for a vibrant selection of fresh organic produce and local products.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qdyYF_0c3UIoNP00
grāz has a small but well-stocked grocery that showcases locally sourced produce, meats, eggs, cheeses, and more.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iQHqU_0c3UIoNP00
The grāz cafe serves sandwiches, salads, and soups, crafted with locally sourced products whenever possible.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4enSb6_0c3UIoNP00
While you can place a to-go order, you may want to linger awhile in this welcoming space.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ewoxw_0c3UIoNP00
You'll feel good when you’re visiting grāz; all purchases directly help out The Well, a local nonprofit which offers struggling people a holistic approach to long-term stability in their life.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QHU7g_0c3UIoNP00
grāz defines success in part by the participation of community partners, which include local suppliers and small business owners who provide all the items for sale in the store.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07rtd8_0c3UIoNP00
There’s a lot to love at grāz: local honey, handmade soaps, infused olive oils, and locally raised beef, pork, and chicken. And of course, the cafe's made-from-scratch soups, sandwiches, salads, and hand-crafted specialty lattes and teas are all amazing, too!

For more information about grāz, including hours and community partners, visit the official website. Peruse the cafe menu here, and be sure to follow grāz on Facebook and Instagram.

Have you ever visited this amazing Iowa business before? Is there another great business you think we should feature at Only In Your State? Nominate them here! And be sure to follow Only In Iowa on Facebook and Instagram to stay in the loop about the latest news, events, and must-visit attractions in the Hawkeye State.

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Iowa

Cranberry Stone In Pella, Iowa Bakes Up The Sweetest, Tastiest, Best Cupcakes In The State

When you walk into Cranberry Stone Bakery in Pella, Iowa, you immediately know you’re in cupcake heaven, even without looking. The delicious scent of cake and frosting is unmistakable and fills the beautiful dining area. The owner even quips, “The smells are free!” So why not buy half a dozen cupcakes (the running deal is […] The post Cranberry Stone In Pella, Iowa Bakes Up The Sweetest, Tastiest, Best Cupcakes In The State appeared first on Only In Your State.
IOWA STATE
Only In Iowa

This Mile Long Trail In Iowa Leads To A Waterfall, Three Overlooks, And An Effigy Mound

There are plenty of great trails in Iowa, and we couldn’t pick the best one if we tried. But in the running would definitely be a trail in Pikes Peak State Park that’s short and sweet (around one mile) but still features an impressive five points of interest. Plus, it’s accessible (and beautiful) in any […] The post This Mile Long Trail In Iowa Leads To A Waterfall, Three Overlooks, And An Effigy Mound appeared first on Only In Your State.
IOWA STATE
Only In Iowa

You Can Still Visit The Iowa House That Inspired One Of The Most Familiar Paintings Of 20th-Century America

Eldon, Iowa may be a small town, but it’s home to one of America’s most iconic houses: The Dibble House. Built in the 1880s, the structure isn’t famous because it is large (it’s only just over 500 square feet), and it certainly isn’t well-known because its owners were rich or famous (the first owners actually lost the house due to overdue taxes).
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Pella, IA
Business
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
City
Pella, IA
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
Pella, IA
Lifestyle
Only In Iowa

Get The Best Chicago-Style Hot Dogs In Iowa From A Shipping Container At This Unconventional Restaurant

Are you hungry? If you aren’t, here’s betting that you soon will be – and we’ve found just the spot to help you quench that hunger: a shipping container in Dubuque, Iowa. This is not your ordinary shipping container – far from it. This family owned and operated hot dog joint serves up some of the best hot dogs in Iowa. Hot Diggity Dogz describes their food as Chicago-style, and there’s none better to be found west of the Mississippi.
IOWA STATE
Only In Iowa

The Largest Exposed Glacier Erratic In Iowa Is Hidden Away In A Marion City Park

Rocks. They’re everywhere, and we often take them for granted. But did you know that there’s one rock in Iowa that inspired an entire city park? No one is taking this massive boulder for granted, that’s for sure! To learn more about Waldo’s Rock Park, visit the City of Marion’s website. And if you love […] The post The Largest Exposed Glacier Erratic In Iowa Is Hidden Away In A Marion City Park appeared first on Only In Your State.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeye#Coffee Shop#Food Drink
Only In Iowa

There’s A Glowing Pumpkin Trail Coming To Iowa And It’ll Make Your Fall Magical

Every year, Iowans go crazy for fall festivities! Of course, living in a state full of cornfields will have that effect, because everywhere you look there’s a new maze to explore. One of the most unique fall festivals in the Hawkeye State is at Reiman Gardens. During the event, hundreds of jack-o-lanterns light up the […] The post There’s A Glowing Pumpkin Trail Coming To Iowa And It’ll Make Your Fall Magical appeared first on Only In Your State.
IOWA STATE
Only In Iowa

Forget The Resorts, Rent This Charming Waterfront Stargazer Tent In Iowa Instead

Most can agree that few things in this world are more beautiful than a sky full of stars. With the addition of wide-open spaces and the roar of running water, you’re looking at a pretty serene space. And check it out: Riverfront Stargazer Bell Tent in Stuart, Iowa, has it all. Why stay in a […] The post Forget The Resorts, Rent This Charming Waterfront Stargazer Tent In Iowa Instead appeared first on Only In Your State.
IOWA STATE
Only In Iowa

Tucked Away On An Iowa River, General Store Pub Is A Gorgeous Restaurant With Unforgettable Food

Have you been looking around Iowa for more restaurants to add to your dining bucket list for future travels? A beautiful restaurant hidden right on the river, this old general store was converted into a pub with great views and even better food. With everything from burgers and bar food to salmon and pizza, there’s always something delicious for you to choose.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Only In Iowa

Most People Don’t Know These Small Towns In Iowa Have AMAZING Restaurants

Everyone knows that small towns do everything better – including restaurants. From pizza to burgers to BBQ and more, these small-town restaurants, diners, and cafes have a little bit of everything to offer. Here are some of the most incredible hidden restaurants in Iowa you have to try: With so many amazing, delicious restaurants in […] The post Most People Don’t Know These Small Towns In Iowa Have AMAZING Restaurants appeared first on Only In Your State.
IOWA STATE
Only In Iowa

Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge Is A Unique Dog-Friendly Destination In Iowa Perfect For An Outdoor Adventure

When you and your four-legged friend are ready to embark on an outdoor adventure, we know just the place – Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge. There are a couple of options for exploring the refuge, which is one of the few places you can observe wild bison. So, what are you waiting for?! Lace up your hiking boots, leash up your pooch, and get ready for a paw-fect day out with your K9.
IOWA STATE
Only In Iowa

General Store Pub Is A Little-Known Iowa Restaurant That’s In The Middle Of Nowhere, But Worth The Drive

Not many restaurants can claim to be permanently immortalized in a work of art, but General Store Pub in tiny quarry town Stone City, Iowa can do just that. Famous American painter Grant Wood, known best for his portrait “American Gothic” painted in the same year, also completed “Stone City Iowa” in 1930. In the […] The post General Store Pub Is A Little-Known Iowa Restaurant That’s In The Middle Of Nowhere, But Worth The Drive appeared first on Only In Your State.
IOWA STATE
Only In Iowa

These 12 Road Trips In Iowa Will Lead You To Places You’ll Never Forget

Iowa, mile for mile, offers some of the most beautiful sights in the country.  With so much to see, we found 12 great places you can visit in all areas of the state.  From the rolling Loess Hills of western Iowa to the Mississippi river-towns of the eastern part of our state, here are some of […] The post These 12 Road Trips In Iowa Will Lead You To Places You’ll Never Forget appeared first on Only In Your State.
IOWA STATE
Only In Iowa

Travel Back To The ’80s At Osky’s Old School Pinball & Arcade, A Party-Themed Adult Arcade In Iowa

Located in Oskaloosa’s Penn Central Mall, Gen X’ers can stroll down memory lane at Osky’s Old School Pinball & Arcade. Walking through the shopping venue itself and then enjoying pizza at the arcade, you might feel like you’re in a scene straight out of Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Playing some Frogger, Asteroids, or Pacman […] The post Travel Back To The ’80s At Osky’s Old School Pinball & Arcade, A Party-Themed Adult Arcade In Iowa appeared first on Only In Your State.
IOWA STATE
Only In Iowa

PrairieMoon On Main In Iowa Claims To Have The World’s Best Pork Tenderloins

Iowa is home to the best pork tenderloins, whether they come from a new restaurant or somewhere that’s been serving them for decades. Since the best pork tenderloin always comes from Iowa, it stands to reason that the best voted pork tenderloin in the state is also the best in the world. They’re just made better here! According to the Iowa Pork Producers Association, the best breaded pork tenderloin in Iowa as of 2020 comes from PrairieMoon On Main.
IOWA STATE
Only In Iowa

Here Are The 14 Best Kept Secrets In Iowa

If you take the spotlight off of Iowa’s well-known attractions, you will find so many amazing, hidden gems just waiting to be discovered. From fossil gorges to scenic byways, to waterfalls and more, here are 14 of the most glorious hidden places in Iowa. What’s the fun in secrets if you can’t share them, right?! […] The post Here Are The 14 Best Kept Secrets In Iowa appeared first on Only In Your State.
IOWA STATE
Only In Iowa

Only In Iowa

2K+
Followers
484
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Iowa is for people who LOVE the Hawkeye State. We publish one Iowa article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy