One Of The Most Incredible Small Businesses In Iowa, grāz Is A Shop That Serves More Than Great Food

In Pella, Iowa, there’s a place that defies definition. grāz calls itself a health food store and a coffee shop with a heart, and when you stop into this wonderful Pella business, you’ll see why. grāz serves up fresh and beautifully crafted salads and wraps, but that’s not all — it also supports an important local organization that gives hope and help to those who are struggling. Located in one of Iowa’s most picturesque towns, grāz is a place worth seeking out.

grāz is located on the south side of Pella, Iowa, which is a charming little town east of Des Moines that was founded by immigrants from the Netherlands. Every spring, the town hosts a huge tulip festival that draws visitors from around the world. But there’s much more to Pella than tulips and windmills.

The mission has been beautifully and deliciously executed. The business is a one-stop shop for a vibrant selection of fresh organic produce and local products.

grāz has a small but well-stocked grocery that showcases locally sourced produce, meats, eggs, cheeses, and more.

The grāz cafe serves sandwiches, salads, and soups, crafted with locally sourced products whenever possible.

While you can place a to-go order, you may want to linger awhile in this welcoming space.

You'll feel good when you’re visiting grāz; all purchases directly help out The Well, a local nonprofit which offers struggling people a holistic approach to long-term stability in their life.

grāz defines success in part by the participation of community partners, which include local suppliers and small business owners who provide all the items for sale in the store.

There’s a lot to love at grāz: local honey, handmade soaps, infused olive oils, and locally raised beef, pork, and chicken. And of course, the cafe's made-from-scratch soups, sandwiches, salads, and hand-crafted specialty lattes and teas are all amazing, too!

For more information about grāz, including hours and community partners, visit the official website. Peruse the cafe menu here, and be sure to follow grāz on Facebook and Instagram.

