Scioto County COVID-19 update- Sept. 21

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department has confirmed four additional local deaths in connection with the COVID-19 virus. The victims are a 69-year-old female that passed on September 13, a 45-year-old female that passed on September 16, a 74-year-old male that passed on September 17, and an 83-year-old male that passed on September 18.

The deaths bring the total to 118 local residents that have passed in conjunction with the virus. COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

Scioto EMA and the health departments offer their condolences to the families.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 75 new cases on Tuesday for Scioto County bringing the total to 10,235 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 91 more recoveries reported by ODH Tuesday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 8,339 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported three additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Tuesday bringing the total to 741 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The number of people fully vaccinated in Scioto County as of Tuesday is 29,810 or 39.58% of the total population of the county (75,315).