CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Potato Protein Market Revenue Trends, Company Profiles, Revenue Share Analysis, 2020-2026

Las Vegas Herald
 8 days ago

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Potato Protein Market was valued at USD 74.31 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 101.79 Million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1%. Rising demand for organic food products and a snowballing number of health-related issues are major factors for the growth of the global potato protein market. Besides, rising demand for plant-derived polypeptides or amino acids from various end-use industries and health benefits offered by consumption of potato protein are other significant factors expected to boost the growth of the global market over the forecasted period. Raising livestock, beef, and dairy, in particular, involves high cost and has adverse effects on the environment. On the other hand, the fact that plant foods require less resource and capital and even reduce emissions of greenhouse gases is driving the market for manufacturing of potato protein.

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Las Vegas Herald

Commercial Boiler Market Size, Share 2021 By Industry Statistics, Impact, Revenue Exception till 2027

A comprehensive overview of the Global Commercial Boiler Market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The report has been aggregated by collecting informative data from various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Commercial Boiler Market in the Global context. This report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors that are influencing market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Global Commercial Boiler Market at the regional & country levels. The Global Commercial Boiler Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% from 2021-2027 to reach USD XX billion by 2027.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Medical device maker Orthofix warns that Q3 revenue will rise only in low-single digits as COVID delays procedures

Orthofix Medical Inc. said Wednesday it expects third-quarter revenue growth to come in at a low single-digit increase over the year-earlier period, hurt by the high volume of elective procedures that have been deferred or rescheduled in the U.S. and overseas because of the recent surge in cases of COVID-19 spurred by the highly transmissible delta variant. The Lewisville, Texas-based medical device maker said it remains confident in its strategy and ability to accelerate growth over time. The company specializes in spine and orthopedics. Shares have fallen about 10% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Las Vegas Herald

Smart Electric Grid Market Size, share 2021 By Industry Statistics, Progression Status, Emerging Demands, Recent Trends, Business Opportunity, Share and Forecast to 2027

A comprehensive overview of the Global Smart Electric Grid Market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The report has been aggregated by collecting informative data from various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Smart Electric Grid market globally. This report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Global Smart Electric Grid Market at regional and country levels. The Global Smart Electric Grid Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2021-2027 to reach USD 98.9 billion by 2027.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Personalized Nutrition Market Size 2021 - Regional Analysis, Key Players, Revenue Expectation, Investment Opportunities, Industry Demand, and Forecast Till 2027

A comprehensive overview of the Personalized Nutrition Market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The Personalized Nutrition Market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Personalized Nutrition Market. The Personalized Nutrition Market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Personalized Nutrition Market at the global and regional levels.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Trends#Market Research#Market Environment#Market Segments#Reports And Data#Cagr#Food Guide#Tereos#Omega Protein Corporation#Kmc Ingredients#Emsland Group#Techsci Research#Danish#Protafy#Usd Million
Las Vegas Herald

Water Purifier Market ,Size ,Growth Analysis, End-User Demand, Size Estimation, Growth Factors, Production, Industry Statistics, Overview, and Forecast Report till 2027

A comprehensive overview of the Water Purifier Market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The Water Purifier Market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Water Purifier Market. The Water Purifier Market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Water Purifier Market at the global and regional levels.
RETAIL
Las Vegas Herald

Industrial Oils Market Share, Growth, Analysis 2021-2027, By Size, Movements by Development Analysis, Progression Status, Revenue Expectation to 2027, Research Report

A comprehensive overview of the Industrial Oils market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The Industrial Oils market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Industrial Oils market. The Industrial Oils market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Industrial Oils market at the global and regional levels. Industrial Oils market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% from 2021-2027 to exceed US$ XX million by 2027.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Natural Sweeteners Market Size 2021 Growing Rapidly with Modern Trends, Development Status, Industry Share, Revenue, Emerging Demands and Forecast to 2027

A comprehensive overview of the Natural Sweeteners market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The Natural Sweeteners market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Natural Sweeteners market. The Natural Sweeteners market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Natural Sweeteners market at the global and regional levels. The Global Natural Sweeteners Market is expected to grow Higher by 2027.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Las Vegas Herald

Collaborative Robots Market 2020 Covid-19 Impact Analysis Report by Industry Share, Size, Key Manufacturers, Growth Factors, Regional, and Competitive Landscape to 2027

The report includes a full executive summary as well as a snapshot of market growth trends for the study's primary segments. In addition, the report looks at how the competitive dynamics of the global Collaborative Robots market are changing. Both existing market participants and enterprises wishing to enter the global market might benefit from these indices. The information in the research is gathered, evaluated, and presented in an effective manner to assist readers in gaining a thorough understanding of the market.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

US Shampoo Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2017 - 2022

The global market for shampoos is getting a boost due to a variety of reasons. Some of these reasons include a rise in the per capita income the world over and increasing product innovation in the realm of shampoos. In addition, aiding the market growth is the emerging men's grooming sector and a greater demand for specialized products like organic shampoos and natural shampoos. Moreover, there is a growing threat of environmental pollution that leads to a variety of hair problems such as hair fall, dandruff, oily hair, etc. which necessitates the use of shampoos. Also, with the changing lifestyle and growing urbanization, there is heightened consumer awareness regarding personal care and grooming and this will also aid the growth of the shampoo market.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Trust Service Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants SOVEREIGN, Namirial, TrustPro QTSP, DBS Bank, Equiom

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Trust Service Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Universign, Bundesdruckerei GmbH, Namirial SpA, TrustPro QTSP Limited, DBS Bank Ltd., Equiom Group, SOVEREIGN, Charles Schwab, Vanguard, Corporate Bank, First Commercial Bank, Extraco Banks, Bank of Texas & DocuSign etc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Biscuit and Snacks Production System Market May Set New Growth Story | Baker Perkins, Rondo, BCM BAKING, Eskort Machinery

HTF MI released latest study on Biscuit and Snacks Production System Market Growth 2020-2026 that offers insights about acute features of the Biscuit and Snacks Production System market. The report delivers market size estimates by revenue, production, CAGR, sales consumption, price trend, and other substantial factors. It not just emphasizes the key driving and restraining forces of the market, but also talks about the development activities and role of the leading market manufacturers.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

The automotive sector to get replenished with the Train Seat Materials Market at a CAGR of 4.55% from 2017 to 2026

With increasing investments for the development of infrastructure across several countries, the railway segment is also anticipated to witness a boom over the coming years. New trains, metros, high speed rails, and rail coaches are being introduced in many countries, ultimately expected to benefit the market for train seat materials over the coming years. The need to increase comfort and enhance user experience, along with cutting down on travel time, is compelling governments to increasingly invest in their railway networks, thereby increasing demand for seats, seat covers, and related materials.
TRAFFIC
Las Vegas Herald

EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | Apple, Dell EMC, IBM

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the EdTech and Smart Classroom Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Mobile Phone Insurance Market 2021 Industry Size, Share, Global Analysis, Growth, Development Status, Regional Trends, Opportunity Assessment and Comprehensive Research Study Forecast with Covid-19 Impact till 2027

The report includes a full executive summary as well as a snapshot of market growth trends for the study's primary segments. In addition, the report looks at how the competitive dynamics of the global Mobile Phone Insurance market are changing. Both existing market participants and enterprises wishing to enter the global market might benefit from these indices. The information in the research is gathered, evaluated, and presented in an effective manner to assist readers in gaining a thorough understanding of the market.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Digital Billboard Advertising Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants LG Electronics, Toshiba, Panasonic

The latest independent research document on Worldwide Digital Billboard Advertising examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Worldwide Digital Billboard Advertising study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Worldwide Digital Billboard Advertising market report advocates analysis of Sony, LG Electronics, Toshiba, Panasonic, Daktronics, Electronic Displays, Shenzhen Dicolor Optoelectronics, Barco NV, Leyard Optoelectronic & Lighthouse Technologies.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Financial Aid Management Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Unit4, Blackbaud, Workday

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Financial Aid Management Software Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Financial Aid Management Software market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Portable Pressure Washer Market Size, Statistics 2021 By Latest Innovation, Business Trends, Pricing Analysis, Emerging Technology, Prominent Players, New Project Investment, Development Status and Forecast to 2027

A comprehensive overview of the Portable Pressure Washer market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The Portable Pressure Washer market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Portable Pressure Washer market. The Portable Pressure Washer market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Portable Pressure Washer market at the global and regional levels. The Global Portable Pressure Washer Market is expected to grow Higher by 2027.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Enterprise Vulnerability Scanning Market is Thriving Worldwide with Symantec, IBM, Cisco, Trend Micro

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Enterprise Vulnerability Scanning Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Enterprise Vulnerability Scanning market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
ENTERPRISE, NV
Las Vegas Herald

The Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests Market To Be At Its Innovatively Calculative Finest (Reaching US$ 1.6 Billion) In The Next 10 Years

The Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests Market will be worth US$ 1.6 Billion at a CAGR of 8.7% between 2019 to 2029. With seamless digital exploration on the anvil, greater patient volume is likely to be enclosed worldwide with no geographical barriers to hold back. Telehealth is there is added to the digital transformation wave, thereby revolutionizing the healthcare vertical.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy