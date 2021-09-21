Century II management privatized with fate of jobs, price increases uncertain
The city of Wichita on Tuesday finalized its decision to privatize the Century II Convention and Performing Arts Center and outsource operations to a private company. The building will be handed off from city control to ASM Global control on Oct. 1. The multi-national company already runs two local entertainment venues. the Sedgwick County-owned Intrust Bank Arena and the historic Orpheum Theater, which is owned by a nonprofit organization.www.kansas.com
