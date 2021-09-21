CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mount Davis Is An Insult And MLB Is Too Stupid To Realize Or Too Greedy To Care

By Ray Ratto
defector.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor League Baseball is putting out a new “stadium series” of NFTs which, as the title suggests, is a tribute to old and new ballparks in a new, expensive, and galactically more tedious way. But then there is this: One of the NFT’s is of the Oakland Coliseum (h/t David Zlotlow), which is bad enough but also includes the ridiculous and insulting (to A’s fans) phrase, “pays homage to RingCentral Coliseum’s Mt. Davis seating section.”

defector.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Astros should be fuming at Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier incident

The Houston Astros should be frustrated over how the Tampa Bay Rays’ incident involving Kevin Kiermaier was handled. If you ask MLB fans what comes to mind when they hear someone mention the Houston Astros, it’s likely something to do with the organization’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. Understandably so, the Astros won’t be able to live that down anytime soon.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
defector.com

Joe West, Protagonist Of Baseball, Celebrates Looming Retirement By Ruining Game

Joe West, historic in his field for both longevity and cantankerousness, is reportedly in the midst of his final season as a major league umpire. This makes some sense, as West is 68 years old, has been working as a full-time umpire since 1978, and is still plenty willing and able to derail a game through malice or incompetence. West’s pending departure was reported by the Boston Globe‘s Pete Abraham the same day West worked home plate for the final Yankees-Red Sox game of the year, a game that had real stakes as both teams are jockeying for the right to host the forthcoming AL Wild Card game. Unfortunately, the famed ump rose to the occasion and made himself the star.
MLB
Canton Repository

'Too stupid to quit': Ex-outfielder Anthony Gose flashes 100 mph in pitching debut for Cleveland

Cleveland pitcher Anthony Gose worked behind the scenes for roughly five years for 39 pitches. When Gose walked off the field on May 15, 2016, it would mark the beginning of a quick, downward spiral that led to a demotion to the minors and then, the next spring, the end of his career as an outfielder. At 26 years old, his path to the majors with the bat was closed.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League Baseball#Nft#The Oakland Coliseum#Ringcentral Coliseum#Mt Davis#Howard Terminal#Ponzi
defector.com

My White Whale Is The Story Of An MLB Veteran Paying His Teammates To Get Vaccinated

Reporters regularly get pieces of information that we can’t publish in the state they are given to us. It’s the most frustrating feeling in the world to be given choice gossip and then never get to see that gossip glow on the page. So many good rumors die on the vine, only feeling some weak rays of sunshine on their crispy brown leaves when I whisper them to friends at a bar, or share with my editors. But sometimes a tidbit is just so good that I can’t let it go even after failing over and over again. This is a blind item, but it’s also a story about obsession.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
CBS Boston

Red Sox Drop Ball Against Yankees, But Schedule Favors Them In Wild Card Race

BOSTON (CBS) —  The one thing the Red Sox couldn’t really afford during their weekend series against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park was a sweep. So of course, the Red Sox went out and got swept. The culmination of the three-game sweep came in frustrating fashion Sunday night with a see-saw loss, one that saw the Red Sox drop the ball on a few occasions and, ultimately, drop in the standings. The two-game lead that Boston owned over New York before the first pitch on Friday is now gone, flipped into a one-game deficit in the Wild Card race....
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Giants Suffer Big Blow, Why LA is Still Favorited to Win World Series

The Dodgers, who despite having the second-best record in MLB at 101-56 and are currently in second place in their division behind the Giants, have remained the odds-on favorite to win the World Series this year at +300. Per Fangraphs, the Dodgers’ odds of winning the NL West have dropped to a season-low of 16.8% but still has them as the favorites to win the Fall Classic at 19.3%.
MLB
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Way Too Early Look at 2022 MLB Draft

The Pittsburgh Pirates will have a top 5 pick in next summer’s MLB Draft. So, who are some possible players that will be available in the draft?. This past summer the Pittsburgh Pirates had one of the best drafts in recent memory. Not only were they able to secure a high-end hitting prospect in Henry Davis with the first overall selection, but they also got a two-way star who should have went top 15 in Bubba Chandler, a top 100 selection in the 14th round in Braylon Bishop, as well as many other noteworthy names such as Anthony Solometo, Lonnie White Jr., and Owen Kellington.
MLB
defector.com

Cole Irvin Perfects The Art Of Apologizing For Something Nobody Remembers

We always used to like the person who willingly takes a knee to acknowledge fault, because we are apology junkies. In fact, one of our last flowering skills as a species is our ability to judge intent, motive, and essential character based on an apology—points for swiftness, points off for reading off a paper, points on for not using “to anyone I might have offended,” points off for not taking questions afterward. We want our pound of flesh in full, we want it properly marbled, and we don’t want the butcher thumbing the scale.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy