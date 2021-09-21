Mount Davis Is An Insult And MLB Is Too Stupid To Realize Or Too Greedy To Care
Major League Baseball is putting out a new “stadium series” of NFTs which, as the title suggests, is a tribute to old and new ballparks in a new, expensive, and galactically more tedious way. But then there is this: One of the NFT’s is of the Oakland Coliseum (h/t David Zlotlow), which is bad enough but also includes the ridiculous and insulting (to A’s fans) phrase, “pays homage to RingCentral Coliseum’s Mt. Davis seating section.”defector.com
