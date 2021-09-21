Chapter 09: The Weight of Guilt - Lost Judgment Gameplay Walkthrough
After being ambushed by Soma, Yagami and Kaito barely walk away with their lives. Saved by the owner of Siren, Yagami agrees to meet him to discuss the identity and purpose of Kuwana. 00:00 - Intro 01:53 - Meeting the owner of Siren 08:38 - Boss Fight - Tesso 17:40 - Investigating Kuwana's Past 38:27 - VIsiting Kaito 40:49 - Visiting Mamiya 51:47 - Fighting the Masked Men 55:05 - Getting answers from Mamiya 1:09:20 - A Visitor at Yagami Detective Agency 1:22:39 - Chasing Kuwana 1:26:45 - Fighting the Masked Men For more on Lost Judgment, check out our full written review. https://www.ign.com/articles/lost-judgment-review.www.ign.com
