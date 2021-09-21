CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapter 09: The Weight of Guilt - Lost Judgment Gameplay Walkthrough

IGN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being ambushed by Soma, Yagami and Kaito barely walk away with their lives. Saved by the owner of Siren, Yagami agrees to meet him to discuss the identity and purpose of Kuwana. 00:00 - Intro 01:53 - Meeting the owner of Siren 08:38 - Boss Fight - Tesso 17:40 - Investigating Kuwana's Past 38:27 - VIsiting Kaito 40:49 - Visiting Mamiya 51:47 - Fighting the Masked Men 55:05 - Getting answers from Mamiya 1:09:20 - A Visitor at Yagami Detective Agency 1:22:39 - Chasing Kuwana 1:26:45 - Fighting the Masked Men For more on Lost Judgment, check out our full written review. https://www.ign.com/articles/lost-judgment-review.

www.ign.com

IGN

Chapter 06: Converging Heat - Lost Judgment Gameplay Walkthrough

Yagami and the defense at Genda Law have established a previously unseen connection, but now they need to find the evidence to back it up. Yagami returns to Ijincho, while Saori tries to find out more about RK. 00:00 - Intro 00:56 - Establishing new links between suspects 09:15 - Back to Ijincho to talk to Sawa 20:23 - Saori searches for RK in Kamurocho 31:38 - Lure RK out onto Senryo Avenue 43:16 - Finding Sawa after the faculty meeting For more on Lost Judgment, check out our full written review. https://www.ign.com/articles/lost-judgment-review.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalchumps.com

Lost Judgment

As far as franchises go, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s Yakuza and Judgment are amongst my very favorites. I have a large collection of Yakuza goods and recently completed a lengthy playthrough of Judgment on PS5 (my review, and Eric Layman’s great review on PS4) having thoroughly enjoyed it. Lost Judgment was going to be a must-have for me this Fall, so I’m thankful to have received a review code for it and to have been able to pour a lot of hours into it, with still more that I want to do.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Chapter 12: To Nourish a Viper - Lost Judgment Gameplay Walkthrough

Now that RK's secret has been revealed, time is running out to find Kuwana before RK do. 00:00 - Intro 00:56 - Regrouping after the shooting 09:20 - Researching Soma's past 22:20 - Interrupting RK's gambling den raid 29:07 - Reaching the fifth floor 34:47 - Sneaking past the backup 41:41 - Tatami Room Brawl 43:45 - Reiko Kusumoto makes a choice 48:31 - Heading back to Ijincho 53:36 - Losing any possible tails 59:21 - Meeting Kuwana at a discreet location 1:10:11 - Fight back against RK For more on Lost Judgment, check out our full written review. https://www.ign.com/articles/lost-judgment-review.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Chapter 07: Blindsided - Lost Judgment Gameplay Walkthrough

After hearing Sawa's apartment had been broken into, Yagami arrives to see if she's OK, only to find Kuwana. Why is he there? And who is following close behind him? 00:00 - Intro 02:15 - Boss Fight - Akutsu (Apartments) 06:41 - Catch up to Kuwana 13:25 - Boss Fight - Akutsu (Bottom floor) 29:01 - Boss Fight - Akutsu (Warehouse) 35:33 - Check on Sawa For more on Lost Judgment, check out our full written review. https://www.ign.com/articles/lost-judgment-review.
VIDEO GAMES
stevivor.com

Lost Judgment Review: Mystery and tragedy

Lost Judgment is a game that opens with a bang: like any good detective story, it begins by introducing the core mystery that will consume its characters for the length of its narrative. Set in late 2021 continuining on from 2019’s Judgment, the sequel opens with firefighters being called out...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Chapter 11: Undercover - Lost Judgment Gameplay Walkthrough

Now that Public Security is involved, Yagami goes to talk to the person most likely to be pressured by their oppressive and sinister tactics. 00:00 - Intro 00:56 - Getting intel from Tsukomo 04:41 - Meeting Reiko Kusumoto 22:33 - Getting Kuwana caught up 30:25 - Consulting with the prosecution 40:49 - Meeting Bando 44:14 - Planning an undercover operation 50:10 - Saori, Undercover Cabaret Girl 1:07:01 - Meeting Akutsu for a bonus 1:11:54 - Boss Fight - Akutsu For more on Lost Judgment, check out our full written review. https://www.ign.com/articles/lost-judgment-review.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Chapter 03: Two Sides of the Same Coin - Lost Judgment Gameplay Walkthrough

After getting some sense out of the Seiryo High bullies, Yagami needs to speak to Sawa about her time with Toshiro Ehara and Hiro Mikoshiba. 00:00 - Intro 00:55 - Talking to Sawa 08:08 - Finding Arachnid Man 32:32 - Meeting Sawa at Plage 41:12 - Fighting Kuwana, The Handyman 49:17 - The Power of Extracts For more on Lost Judgment, check out our full written review. https://www.ign.com/articles/lost-judgment-review.
COMICS
IGN

Walkthrough Part 7 - White Silver Plains - Tales of Arise Gameplay Walkthrough

This is part 7 of IGN's Tales of Arise gameplay walkthrough. Alphen and the others proceed through the White Silver Plains as they head toward Cyslodia, but they have unexpected trouble in a village called Messia 224. 00:00 - Gameplay Location: White Silver Plains 02:20 - Skit: Sneaky Rinwell 03:38 - Skit: Temperature Control 04:43 - Skit: Birth of a Hero 08:22 - Cutscene: Accessory Crafting 13:19 - Cutscene: Three Centuries of Resentment 14:18 - Cutscene: The Situation in Messia 224 16:46 - Cutscene: Civil Disobedience 18:07 - Boss: Bureau Agent Law 19:25 - Cutscene: Zephyr Won't Fight 21:01 - Cutscene: Retreat! 21:49 - Cutscene: Rinwell's Abilities 26:22 - Cutscene: Eternal Night 28:06 - Skit: Magic Practice 29:08 - Skit: Ties That Bind 29:52 - Skit: Blending In 31:48 - Skit: Magic Thief 33:04 - White Silver Plains Gameplay Continued 36:21 - Cutscene: Quiet in Messia 224 37:40 - Cutscene: Getting Information on Zephyr and Cysloden 39:35 - Cutscene: Rinwell's Info on Snake Eyes For more, check out IGN's full Tales of Arise guide: https://www.ign.com/wikis/tales-of-arise.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Chapter 1: Black Sheep - Lost Judgment Gameplay Walkthrough

After Sugiura and Tsukomo ask for their help on a case, Yagami and Kaito start helping them with their investigation regarding claims of bullying at Seiryo High in Ijincho. 00:00 - Heading to Yokohama 01:28 - Defending a local restaurant owner 08:18 - Meeting Yokohama 99 17:02 - Meeting the Chairman of Seiryo High 30:21 - Skateboard Detective vs The Reseller 40:17 - Bugging Seiryo High 53:10 - Investigating Classroom 2-2 1:13:06 - Peeping Tom in Seiryo High 1:28:16 - Fighting the bullies of Seiryo High 1:35:03 - Protecting Koda For more on Lost Judgment, check out our full written review. https://www.ign.com/articles/lost-judgment-review.
COMICS
IGN

Chapter 08: Phantom of Ijincho - Lost Judgment Gameplay Walkthrough

As disparate events and groups become increasingly linked together, another victim of this mess is discovered. Why was Kuwana at Sawa's apartment? What do RK want with Kuwana? Yagami and Kaito go to find answers. 00:00 - Intro 00:56 - Investigate the crime-scene 13:21 - Checking in at Seiryo High 26:33 - Planning next moves at Yokohama 99 30:21 - Investigating Kuwana's Apartment 36:04 - Fighting RK outside the Apartment 43:16 - Visiting SIren 46:05 - Boss Fight - Soma For more on Lost Judgment, check out our full written review. https://www.ign.com/articles/lost-judgment-review.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Chapter 05: Double Jeopardy - Lost Judgment Gameplay Walkthrough

Disturbing new evidence is going viral, and it paints a suspect as having been in two places at once. Yagami and his team need to try to determine how this could be possible, while dealing with the new gang in Kamurocho. 00:00 - Intro 00:56 - Discussing the new footage 04:22 - Regrouping at Genda Law 20:16 - Luring RK away from Genda Law 26:19 - Going to the RK Hangout 30:39 - Find Kaito (Stealth) 44:24 - Defeat the RK Members 53:57 - Going to meet Mamiya 1:08:53 - Going over the details at Genda Law For more on Lost Judgment, check out our full written review. https://www.ign.com/articles/lost-judgment-review.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Find Rusu - Kena: Bridge of Spirits Gameplay Walkthrough

This video is IGN's gameplay walkthrough for the Find Rusu quest of Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Timestamps: 01:20 - Rot #13 05:25 - Cutscene (Taro's Memory) 06:30 - Flower Shrine #1 11:05 - Rot #14 11:50 - Cursed Chest #2 & Rot Hat (Bird's Nest) 14:15 - Cutscene (Taro's Memory) 17:35 - Kappa Boss Fight 20:55 - Cutscene (Meet Rusu) For more information, check out our wiki guide at https://www.ign.com/wikis/kena-bridge-of-spirits.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Taro's Fear - Kena: Bridge of Spirits Gameplay Walkthrough

This video is IGN's gameplay walkthrough for the Taro's Fear quest of Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Timestamps: 00:00 - Bow Tutorial 01:27 - Bow Training #1 02:30 - Rot #15 02:57 - Bow Training #2 03:50 - Bow Training #3 & Rot Hat (Whirly Bird) 06:10 - Bow Training #4 & Rot Hat (Rusu's Mask) 07:45 - Flower Shrine #2 10:25 - Meditation Spot #1 12:15 - Wood Knight Boss Fight 13:50 - Cutscene (Collect Taro's Knife Relic) & Rot #16 - #18 For more information, check out our wiki guide at https://www.ign.com/wikis/kena-bridge-of-spirits.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Chapter 04: Red Knife - Lost Judgment Gameplay Walkthrough

As Ijincho and Seiryo reel from the news about Hiro Mikoshiba, Yagami needs to reanalyse all evidence that might establish a link between the events of the present and the events of the past. 00:00 - Intro 00:56 - Check on Sawa 08:46 - Entering the Scene of the Crime 17:17 - Meeting Watanabe, Kanagawa PD 32:16 - Chasing the Suspicious Binoculars Man 38:00 - Dastardly Detective: Introduction 53:38 - Investigating Ikebukuro Station 1:09:40 - Try to get info from Sawa 1:23:18 - The Detective Dog of Ijincho (A New Partner?) - 1:43:19 - Chasing the Yokohama Liumang 1:49:28 - Boss Fight - Tesso 1:54:11 - Defeat the Yokohama Liumang 2:04:00 - Returning to Yokohama 99 2:12:01 - Returning to Kamurocho 2:21:42 - Interviewing Ehara 2:29:50 - Returning to Yagami Detective Agency For more on Lost Judgment, check out our full written review. https://www.ign.com/articles/lost-judgment-review.
COMICS
IGN

Taro's Regret - Kena: Bridge of Spirits Gameplay Walkthrough

This video is IGN's gameplay walkthrough for the Taro's Regret quest of Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Timestamps: 01:05 - Cursed Chest #3 02:50 - Mage Boss Fight 04:01 - Cutscene (Introduction to the Lantern Cave) 04:35 - Rot #26 06:05 - Cutscene (Taro's Memory) 07:30 - Meditation Spot #3 10:30 - Shrine Guardian Boss Fight 13:20 - Cutscene (Collect Taro's Lantern Relic) & Rot #27 - #29 For more information, check out our wiki guide at https://www.ign.com/wikis/kena-bridge-of-spirits.
VIDEO GAMES

