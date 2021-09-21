Star Wars: Visions Video Review
All nine episodes of Star Wars: Visions debut on Disney+ on Sept. 22. Spoiler-free review by Julia Rago. Star Wars: Visions is an action-packed jaunt through the Star Wars universe that puts a new spin on the well-worn franchise. With breathtaking animation in a wide variety of visual styles, Visions should please both avid anime watchers and casual fans. The plots may start to blend together if viewed all at once, but they're still highly enjoyable. Maybe just split up the episodes and watch one on your lunch break or as a pre-show to your Friday night viewing of Empire Strikes Back.www.ign.com
Comments / 0