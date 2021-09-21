CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Wars: Visions Video Review

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll nine episodes of Star Wars: Visions debut on Disney+ on Sept. 22. Spoiler-free review by Julia Rago. Star Wars: Visions is an action-packed jaunt through the Star Wars universe that puts a new spin on the well-worn franchise. With breathtaking animation in a wide variety of visual styles, Visions should please both avid anime watchers and casual fans. The plots may start to blend together if viewed all at once, but they're still highly enjoyable. Maybe just split up the episodes and watch one on your lunch break or as a pre-show to your Friday night viewing of Empire Strikes Back.

IndieWire

‘Sopranos’ Creator Brought Original Star Back for Prequel Film to ‘Clear Up’ Story Confusion

[Editor’s note: The following post contains a minor spoiler for “The Many Saints of Newark.”] The upcoming “Sopranos” prequel movie “The Many Saints of Newark” takes place decades before the Emmy-winning HBO drama series, but series creator David Chase still managed to lure back one of the original show’s most popular actors. Michael Imperioli, who starred as Christopher Moltisanti on “The Sopranos,” reprises his role from beyond the grave as the posthumous narrator of “Many Saints.” Christopher died in the HBO series’ final seasons. The film’s plot focuses on Christopher’s father, Dickie Moltisanti (played by Alessandro Nivola). “That was the maraschino cherry...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

The Batman Will Reportedly Tease A Major Comic Book Villain

Long before we knew anything about The Batman, rumors were making the rounds that anywhere up to half a dozen iconic comic book villains were set to feature. While that was eventually whittled down to three, that doesn’t mean the movie isn’t going to tease what’s next for Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

First Reactions To Star Wars: Visions Are Full Of Praise

The next Star Wars show to hit Disney Plus is coming later this month – but it’s not like anything we’ve ever seen in the franchise before. Star Wars: Visions is an anime anthology series, with its first season consisting of nine standalone stories that came from some of the most acclaimed anime studios around, offering a wildly different take — both visually and narratively — on the familiar saga week to week.
COMICS
Mix 97.9 FM

‘Star Wars: Visions’: Every Easter Egg and Secret

The latest entry in the Star Wars canon is an unusual one: Star Wars: Visions is a collection of nine short films done by some of the biggest anime studios in the world. While the shorts sometimes take a poetic approach to the franchise’s mythology, they are also littered with Easter eggs, references, and hidden secrets from throughout the history of Star Wars.
MOVIES
Deseret News

‘Star Wars: Visions’ is the most authentic ‘Star Wars’ series in years

You might think “Star Wars: Visions” doesn’t matter. The show appears to be outside the canon (it’s unclear if it is canon or not) and it centers around the anime style of animation, something that’s relatively new for the franchise. The stories are bottleneck episodes that don’t connect. It features some cameos fans will recognize, but mostly takes place outside the Skywalker Saga and the stories we’ve known and followed for years.
COMICS
MLive.com

How to Watch “Star Wars: Visions” streaming today

Star Wars: Visions is now streaming on Disney+. Starting today, September 22nd, watch this new animated anthology with a Disney+ subscription. Star Wars: Visions is a collection of animated short films created by several leading Japanese anime studios. Reimagining and celebrating the franchise in a new format, this anthology of action-packed short films is a new series of space-age stories sure to captivate Star Wars fans everywhere.
TV & VIDEOS
geekculture.co

Geek Review – Star Wars: Visions (Disney+)

As entertainment franchises expand out of live-action movies to include animated series, there is none that do it as well as Star Wars. From Star Wars: Rebels, Star Wars: The Clone Wars and the most recent Star Wars: The Bad Batch, fans have fallen in love with the animated shows just as much as they did with the movies. Now, the galaxy far far away is exploring a brand new animation format and style with its latest release, Star Wars: Visions.
COMICS
cinelinx.com

Star Wars: Visions Offers Thrilling Tales Far, Far Away | Review

This week brings the Star Wars galaxy and anime together in nine short films from seven top anime studios. It’s an experiment that I hope to see a lot more of. My love for Star Wars has been well-documented, but I’m also a big fan of anime (though I don’t talk about it nearly as much). The promise of Star Wars Visions bringing these things together is something I’ve been looking forward to since it was initially announced.
COMICS
micechat.com

Star Wars Meets the Land of the Rising Sun in Star Wars Visions on Disney+

If you’re a fan of Star Wars, you probably know that George Lucas was inspired by the films of Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa, specifically The Hidden Fortress, in his creation of Star Wars. So in a sense, it feels like coming full-circle to give Japanese animation studios a crack at their interpretation of the Star Wars universe. The nine short films that make up Star Wars: Visions find a brand-new way of looking at a universe we’ve known for more than 40 years, coming up with some artistically stunning works running the gamut from silly to serious.
MOVIES
Decider

Will ‘Star Wars Visions’ Be Released Weekly? Episode Schedule

Star Wars: Visions is a new animated series on Disney+. The series may be set a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, but it’s totally unlike anything you’ve seen in the Star Wars franchise. For the series, Lucasfilm recruited seven Japanese animation studios and essentially told them to do whatever they wanted to do. The result? Nine short films that span the entirety of the Star Wars mythos and take the saga in bold new directions.
TV & VIDEOS
Newsweek

What Is 'Star Wars: Visions' and Where It Fits in the Timeline

Star Wars: Visions is the exciting new anime anthology series set in George Lucas' iconic sci-fi universe. The show, released on Disney+ on September 22, sees some of Japan's top animation studios try their hands at creating their own stories that take place a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away.
COMICS
/Film

Star Wars Bits: Disney+ Day, The Book Of Boba Fett, Quantic Dream's Star Wars Video Game, Star Wars: Visions, And More!

Ludwig Göransson Will Reportedly Score "The Book of Boba Fett" Is There a "Star Wars" Video Game in the Works From Quantic Dream?. On Friday, November 12, The Walt Disney Company will host Disney+ Day, in which subscribers will be treated to new content releases across the streaming service's iconic brands — including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. In a press release announcing the event, Disney revealed that a new documentary special about Boba Fett will premiere as part of the inaugural Disney+ Day.
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Babylon 5’ Reboot in the Works at The CW

The CW is heading to space. The younger-skewing broadcaster is teaming with original series creator J. Michael Straczynski for a reboot of Babylon 5. Described as a “from-the-ground-up reboot” of the original, Straczynski will pen the script for a new potential version of the former syndicated drama from Warner Bros. TV. The new take revolves around John Sheridan (originally played by Bruce Boxleitner), an Earthforce officer with a mysterious background, who is assigned to Babylon 5, a five-mile-long space station in neutral space, a port of call for travelers, smugglers, corporate explorers and alien diplomats at a time of uneasy peace...
TV SERIES
IGN

Star Wars: Andor Series Has Wrapped Up Filming

Star Wars: Andor star Diego Luna has confirmed that the series has finished filming. As reported by Deadline, Luna has teased that many familiar characters from the Star Wars universe will make an appearance in the series. Luna said, “You’ll definitely see familiar faces. I can tell you about this...
MOVIES
IGN

William Shatner's TekWar Could Soon Return As a Mixed Reality Animated Series

William Shatner's TekWar novel series is set to become a mixed-reality adult animation show, produced by Shatner through his Shatner Universe, together with Pure Imagination Studios. According to Deadline, the new series will be developed and written by Matt Michnovetz, who has previously served as a writer on Star Wars...
COMICS
IGN

Netflix's Idris Elba-Starrer The Harder They Fall Gets New Trailer

Netflix has shared a new trailer for its upcoming western, The Harder They Fall. The streaming service has also revealed the official synopsis for the movie. The synopsis for The Harder They Fall reads, “When outlaw Nat Love discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary, his right and left-hand men--hot-tempered Bill Pickett and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth--and a surprising adversary-turned-ally. Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including "Treacherous" Trudy Smith and Cherokee Bill, and they are not a group that knows how to lose.” In The Harder They Fall, Nat Love, a former slave turned one of the most notorious cowboys in the Old West, is out for revenge against Rufus Buck. The trailer promises several stylish gunfights and action sequences.
MOVIES

