Star Wars: Visions Video Review

Netflix has shared a new trailer for its upcoming western, The Harder They Fall. The streaming service has also revealed the official synopsis for the movie. The synopsis for The Harder They Fall reads, “When outlaw Nat Love discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary, his right and left-hand men--hot-tempered Bill Pickett and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth--and a surprising adversary-turned-ally. Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including "Treacherous" Trudy Smith and Cherokee Bill, and they are not a group that knows how to lose.” In The Harder They Fall, Nat Love, a former slave turned one of the most notorious cowboys in the Old West, is out for revenge against Rufus Buck. The trailer promises several stylish gunfights and action sequences.

MOVIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO