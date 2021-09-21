Chapter 05: Double Jeopardy - Lost Judgment Gameplay Walkthrough
Disturbing new evidence is going viral, and it paints a suspect as having been in two places at once. Yagami and his team need to try to determine how this could be possible, while dealing with the new gang in Kamurocho. 00:00 - Intro 00:56 - Discussing the new footage 04:22 - Regrouping at Genda Law 20:16 - Luring RK away from Genda Law 26:19 - Going to the RK Hangout 30:39 - Find Kaito (Stealth) 44:24 - Defeat the RK Members 53:57 - Going to meet Mamiya 1:08:53 - Going over the details at Genda Law For more on Lost Judgment, check out our full written review. https://www.ign.com/articles/lost-judgment-review.www.ign.com
Comments / 0