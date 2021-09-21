CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapter 05: Double Jeopardy - Lost Judgment Gameplay Walkthrough

Cover picture for the articleDisturbing new evidence is going viral, and it paints a suspect as having been in two places at once. Yagami and his team need to try to determine how this could be possible, while dealing with the new gang in Kamurocho. 00:00 - Intro 00:56 - Discussing the new footage 04:22 - Regrouping at Genda Law 20:16 - Luring RK away from Genda Law 26:19 - Going to the RK Hangout 30:39 - Find Kaito (Stealth) 44:24 - Defeat the RK Members 53:57 - Going to meet Mamiya 1:08:53 - Going over the details at Genda Law For more on Lost Judgment, check out our full written review. https://www.ign.com/articles/lost-judgment-review.

Chapter 02: Vicious Cycle - Lost Judgment Gameplay Walkthrough

Saori's defense case takes a turn, and requires investigating Seiryo High's troubled past. Thankfully, Yagami is already in the right place to start asking questions from those who were there at the time. 00:00 - Intro 00:56 - Answers from the Chairman 11:13 - Investigating a past tragedy 27:13 - Meeting Amasawa of the MRC 45:10 - Advising the Dance Club 1:01:07 - Talking to the Basketball Club 1:13:13 - Teaching the bullies a lesson 1:30:02 - Look for Sawa For more on Lost Judgment, check out our full written review. https://www.ign.com/articles/lost-judgment-review.
Site News: Lost Judgment PS5 Review - Where Is It?

We're around 33 hours in at the time of writing, and we're absolutely swamped in optional activities and side quests. The sheer amount of gameplay variety in Lost Judgment is incredibly impressive — even by Yakuza standards — but it comes at the cost of the plot moving at a snail's pace. Indeed, it took about ten hours for the story to finally hook us, so it's safe to say that Yagami's new adventure is not for the impatient.
Chapter 1: Black Sheep - Lost Judgment Gameplay Walkthrough

After Sugiura and Tsukomo ask for their help on a case, Yagami and Kaito start helping them with their investigation regarding claims of bullying at Seiryo High in Ijincho. 00:00 - Heading to Yokohama 01:28 - Defending a local restaurant owner 08:18 - Meeting Yokohama 99 17:02 - Meeting the Chairman of Seiryo High 30:21 - Skateboard Detective vs The Reseller 40:17 - Bugging Seiryo High 53:10 - Investigating Classroom 2-2 1:13:06 - Peeping Tom in Seiryo High 1:28:16 - Fighting the bullies of Seiryo High 1:35:03 - Protecting Koda For more on Lost Judgment, check out our full written review. https://www.ign.com/articles/lost-judgment-review.
Chapter 04: Red Knife - Lost Judgment Gameplay Walkthrough

As Ijincho and Seiryo reel from the news about Hiro Mikoshiba, Yagami needs to reanalyse all evidence that might establish a link between the events of the present and the events of the past. 00:00 - Intro 00:56 - Check on Sawa 08:46 - Entering the Scene of the Crime 17:17 - Meeting Watanabe, Kanagawa PD 32:16 - Chasing the Suspicious Binoculars Man 38:00 - Dastardly Detective: Introduction 53:38 - Investigating Ikebukuro Station 1:09:40 - Try to get info from Sawa 1:23:18 - The Detective Dog of Ijincho (A New Partner?) - 1:43:19 - Chasing the Yokohama Liumang 1:49:28 - Boss Fight - Tesso 1:54:11 - Defeat the Yokohama Liumang 2:04:00 - Returning to Yokohama 99 2:12:01 - Returning to Kamurocho 2:21:42 - Interviewing Ehara 2:29:50 - Returning to Yagami Detective Agency For more on Lost Judgment, check out our full written review. https://www.ign.com/articles/lost-judgment-review.
Chapter 09: The Weight of Guilt - Lost Judgment Gameplay Walkthrough

After being ambushed by Soma, Yagami and Kaito barely walk away with their lives. Saved by the owner of Siren, Yagami agrees to meet him to discuss the identity and purpose of Kuwana. 00:00 - Intro 01:53 - Meeting the owner of Siren 08:38 - Boss Fight - Tesso 17:40 - Investigating Kuwana's Past 38:27 - VIsiting Kaito 40:49 - Visiting Mamiya 51:47 - Fighting the Masked Men 55:05 - Getting answers from Mamiya 1:09:20 - A Visitor at Yagami Detective Agency 1:22:39 - Chasing Kuwana 1:26:45 - Fighting the Masked Men For more on Lost Judgment, check out our full written review. https://www.ign.com/articles/lost-judgment-review.
Prologue - Lost Judgment Gameplay Walkthrough

In Ijincho, a body is found in an abandoned building. Meanwhile, miles away in Kamurocho, the Yagami Detective Agency is helping a young woman find out if her new boyfriend is ripping her off. 00:00 - Intro 07:25 - Tail Kosuke 21:16 - Find a way to sneak into the building 30:44 - Head Upstairs without Getting Spotted 36:37 - Defeat Kosuke 49:53 - Visiting Genda Law 58:17 - Defeat the Owner of the Shady Bar 1:10:58 - Return to Yagami Detective Agency For more on Lost Judgment, check out our full written review. https://www.ign.com/articles/lost-judgment-review.
Chapter 08: Phantom of Ijincho - Lost Judgment Gameplay Walkthrough

As disparate events and groups become increasingly linked together, another victim of this mess is discovered. Why was Kuwana at Sawa's apartment? What do RK want with Kuwana? Yagami and Kaito go to find answers. 00:00 - Intro 00:56 - Investigate the crime-scene 13:21 - Checking in at Seiryo High 26:33 - Planning next moves at Yokohama 99 30:21 - Investigating Kuwana's Apartment 36:04 - Fighting RK outside the Apartment 43:16 - Visiting SIren 46:05 - Boss Fight - Soma For more on Lost Judgment, check out our full written review. https://www.ign.com/articles/lost-judgment-review.
Chapter 06: Converging Heat - Lost Judgment Gameplay Walkthrough

Yagami and the defense at Genda Law have established a previously unseen connection, but now they need to find the evidence to back it up. Yagami returns to Ijincho, while Saori tries to find out more about RK. 00:00 - Intro 00:56 - Establishing new links between suspects 09:15 - Back to Ijincho to talk to Sawa 20:23 - Saori searches for RK in Kamurocho 31:38 - Lure RK out onto Senryo Avenue 43:16 - Finding Sawa after the faculty meeting For more on Lost Judgment, check out our full written review. https://www.ign.com/articles/lost-judgment-review.
Chapter 12: To Nourish a Viper - Lost Judgment Gameplay Walkthrough

Now that RK's secret has been revealed, time is running out to find Kuwana before RK do. 00:00 - Intro 00:56 - Regrouping after the shooting 09:20 - Researching Soma's past 22:20 - Interrupting RK's gambling den raid 29:07 - Reaching the fifth floor 34:47 - Sneaking past the backup 41:41 - Tatami Room Brawl 43:45 - Reiko Kusumoto makes a choice 48:31 - Heading back to Ijincho 53:36 - Losing any possible tails 59:21 - Meeting Kuwana at a discreet location 1:10:11 - Fight back against RK For more on Lost Judgment, check out our full written review. https://www.ign.com/articles/lost-judgment-review.
How Many Chapters Are There in Lost Judgment?

Like its predecessor and the Yakuza games that they’re spun off from, Lost Judgment has a story that is split into multiple chapters. Once again putting you in control of private detective Takayuki Yagami, the story of Lost Judgment finds him taking on a case that involves bullying, suicide and revenge-driven murder. Needless to say, it covers some pretty serious topics, and has plenty of twists of turns. It’s also quite lengthy, with a chapter count in the double digits.
Walkthrough Part 10 - Battle Atop the Tower - Tales of Arise Gameplay Walkthrough

This is part 10 of IGN's Tales of Arise gameplay walkthrough. Alphen and the others ascend the Riville Prison Tower to fight Lord Ganabelt Valkyris. 00:00 - Skit: Shield Buster 01:35 - Skit: Societal Submission 02:37 - Gameplay Location: Cysloden 03:48 - Skit: Zephyr's Death 06:37 - Cutscene: The Astral Energy is Off the Scale 07:37 - Gameplay Location: Riville Prison Tower 1F 15:50 - Cutscene: Some Kind of Armory 16:25 - Riville Prison Tower 1F Gameplay Continued 22:28 - Skit: The Dahnan Black Armor 23:49 - Gameplay Location: Riville Prison Tower 2F 36:56 - Skit: The Light Lord 38:18 - Cutscene: Confronting Ganabelt 39:52 - Boss: Lord Ganabelt Valkyris 46:39 - Cutscene: Ganabelt is Defeated! 57:25 - Skit: Cyslodia's Past and Future 58:48 - Skit: Stowaway Law For more, check out IGN's full Tales of Arise guide: https://www.ign.com/wikis/tales-of-arise.
DELTARUNE Chapter 2 - First 16 Minutes of Gameplay

Here are the first 16 minutes of gameplay for DELTARUNE Chapter 2 available on both PC and Mac developed by Tobyfox. Kris and Susie have school projects to complete but they can't resist returning to the Dark World in the closet of their school. How much has changed in their absence?
Review – Lost Judgment

You all know I love me some Yakuza. Even the weakest titles in the franchise are, in my opinion, great games, like Yakuza 3 or Dead Souls. Judgment, their first major spinoff not starring best daddy Kiryu, was an excellent game, but compared to its predecessor, it felt less captivating and soulless. I wanted to like the game more than I did, mostly due to how little I cared about its protagonist, Yagami. Lost Judgment, a sequel to the 2019 game, fixes most of the issues I had with that title. In fact, I can easily say it’s now one of my favorite Yakuza titles of all time.
Help Toshi - Kena: Bridge of Spirits Gameplay Walkthrough

This video is IGN's gameplay walkthrough for the Help Toshi quest in The Mountain area of Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Timestamps: 0:00 - Intro 1:10 - Cutscene (Confront Toshi & Kena's Past) For more information, check out our wiki guide at https://www.ign.com/wikis/kena-bridge-of-spirits.
Sherlock Holmes Chapter One - Combat Deep Dive Trailer

Get a deep dive into combat, including strategies, difficulty settings, and more, in this latest trailer for the upcoming game, Sherlock Holmes Chapter One. Sherlock Holmes Chapter One launches on November 16 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The game will also be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at a later date.
