Food travel outlet owner SSP Group on Wednesday said sales in the latest week were half of pre-pandemic levels, as it remained cautious on the pace of the recovery. The Upper Crust and Ritazza coffee chain owner said it was assuming a slightly slower recovery in sales during the 2022 financial year due to uncertainty in the pace of post pandemic recovery. Revenue in the latest week of the year was 53% of 2019 levels.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO