Longview, TX

Roy Allen "Al" Forrest

Longview News-Journal
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAINGERFIELD — Graveside services for Roy Allen “Al” Forrest, 94, of Longview, formerly of Daingerfield were held at 10 a.m. Monday, September 20, 2021 at Spring Hill Cemetery in Rocky Branch with Dr. Rick Webb officiating. Al honorably served his country with the NAVY during WWII. For his dedicated service to our country he received military honors presented by American Legion Post 331 Honor Guard. Burial was under the direction of Horn-Nail-Haggard Funeral Home.

#Navy#American Legion Post#First Baptist Church#The Farm Bureau#Lone Star Steel#Carol Johnny Scott#Ga#Rex Bonnie Forrest#John Margie Forrest

