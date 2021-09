Budget airline easyJet said its rights issue to raise £1.2bn was 93% subscribed as it looked to bolster its balance sheet as it emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic. EasyJet earlier this month unveiled plans to raise the cash via a 31-for-47 rights issue at 410p each, a deep discount of 36% on the airline’s closing share price on September 8. At the time it also revealed it had rejected a takeover approach reportedly from rival Wizz Air.

