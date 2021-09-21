College Football Power Rankings: SEC West, Big Ten East, and Group of Five takeover

1. Alabama: 3-0 For the third week in a row, the Tide stayed atop our power rankings after a nail-biting 31-29 victory at Florida. After starting off with a commanding 21-3 lead through the first quarter (including back-to-back touchdowns on the first two drives), ‘Bama did not score again until the 4:33 mark in the third quarter. Their most important play of the game, however, came from the defensive side, when they stuffed Florida running back Malik Davis’s two-point conversion run at the line, preventing the Gators from tying the game at 31 with 3:10 left in the fourth. Quarterback Bryce Young continued to legitimize his stardom by throwing for 240 yards and three touchdowns in his first away game of the season. Alabama returns home next week to face Frank Gore Jr. and the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles as 45-point favorites.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO