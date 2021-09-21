CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

College Football Power Rankings: SEC West, Big Ten East, and Group of Five takeover

By King Motley
dcsportsking.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeek 3 of the college football season is complete. There are a lot of questions that need to be answered. Alabama looked like a class of their own two weeks ago. But the field may have caught up, particularly in the SEC. Florida was impressive and a two-point conversion away...

dcsportsking.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Look: 400-Pound College Football Freshman Goes Viral

The Florida Gators easily beat Florida Atlantic in their 2021 college football season opener. But that opener also saw the debut of one of the biggest players in the sport today. Late in the first half, freshman defensive tackle Dez Watson got his first snaps on the field. Fans were...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama football: SEC Network analyst ranks Tide 3rd in latest SEC power rankings

Week 4 is upon us in the 2021 college football season, and teams are starting to find their identity. The contenders are separating themselves from the pretenders. ESPN/SEC Network analyst Chris Doering released his latest power rankings heading into Week 4, and there was 1 big surprise — Alabama. The Crimson Tide aren’t ranked No. 1 in Doering’s rankings. In fact, they’re ranked third.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec West#Southern Conference#American Football#Texas A M#Ohio State#Cfb#Michigan State#Rutgers#The Group Of Five#Byu#Pac 12#Nfl#Fresno State#Southern Miss#Vanderbilt#Fcs#Hawkeyes#Heisman Trophy#Nebraska
247Sports

Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson calls relationship with head coach Sam Pittman 'awesome'

If some were still hesitant to get behind Sam Pittman as the head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks, they are likely now bought in after Saturday’s big win. The Razrobacks knocked off then-No. 15 Texas at Razorback Stadium and are now looking to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2016 in Pittman’s second season. On The Paul Finebaum Show on Wednesday, Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson described Pittman’s relationship with the team.
COLLEGE SPORTS
buckeyextra.com

Big Ten power rankings: Penn State wins Whiteout game against rare SEC sojourner

Penn State welcomed Auburn to Happy Valley — the Tigers’ first Big Ten road game since 1931 — by staging a world-class Whiteout win. Speaking of correction fluid, Ohio State keeps getting replaced in the rankings. The Buckeyes went from first to third to fourth in just two weeks after losing to Oregon and looking less than spectacular against Tulsa. As for the bottom half of the bracket, Nebraska proved that rumors of its demise are premature by hanging with Oklahoma.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
College
Tulane University
Vanderbilt Hustler

SEC Power Rankings Week 4

1. Alabama: 3-0 For the third week in a row, the Tide stayed atop our power rankings after a nail-biting 31-29 victory at Florida. After starting off with a commanding 21-3 lead through the first quarter (including back-to-back touchdowns on the first two drives), ‘Bama did not score again until the 4:33 mark in the third quarter. Their most important play of the game, however, came from the defensive side, when they stuffed Florida running back Malik Davis’s two-point conversion run at the line, preventing the Gators from tying the game at 31 with 3:10 left in the fourth. Quarterback Bryce Young continued to legitimize his stardom by throwing for 240 yards and three touchdowns in his first away game of the season. Alabama returns home next week to face Frank Gore Jr. and the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles as 45-point favorites.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Cheboygan Tribune

More of this now, Big Ten and SEC

As I kicked back on my couch, locked in on Penn State and Auburn in Happy Valley, and devoured my 10th Bomb Pop popsicle I bought at Walmart during halftime last Saturday night, a not-quite Captain Obvious idea went through my head. "Can SEC and Big Ten teams play against...
CHEBOYGAN, MI
siriusxm.com

SiriusXM Big Ten Radio Power Rankings: Week Three

Pete Pistone and the rest of the SiriusXM Big Ten Radio team will unveil power rankings each week of the college football season. Check out their 2021 preseason power rankings below, and start listening to SiriusXM Big Ten Radio (Ch. 372) on the SiriusXM app now. Are we beginning to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA Today

Predicting every Big Ten college football matchup in Week 3

The 2021 college football season will enter its quarter-point on Saturday when Week 3 arrives starting with Friday’s Illinois at Maryland matchup. Two teams, of course, already have three games under their belt, including the Illini (1-2) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-1). While some of the teams that had big...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Penn State football: Nittany Lions top Big Ten teams in power ranking

Who’s the Big Ten’s best team? It was a question that popped up after Ohio State’s inauspicious start, and only amplified after big wins from Penn State and Iowa. CBS Sports writer Dennis Dodd picked those two as the Big Ten’s top teams, with Penn State at No. 5 in his power rankings and Iowa one spot below at No. 6. The Buckeyes were then three spots down at No. 9.
OHIO STATE
thedailygopher.com

Big Ten Power Rankings - Week 3 Edition

Week 2 of the college football season was a bit of a mess. Usually, it takes a few more weeks (I’m thinking somewhere around Week 6 or 7) before the “fun” of college football reveals itself. But the 2021 season waiting less than a fortnight before it became intriguing. Perhaps this portends to a repeat of the mystical 2007 season that saw several unlikely programs (Kansas, Missouri, South Florida, Rutgers, West Virginia, just to name a few) reach for the stars yet ultimately fall short. Or perhaps it will be a mere blip in an other wise vanilla season that ends with the Tide rolling across the college football landscape with familiar also-rans trailing just behind Big Al, Saint Nick, and the frenzied denizens of Tuscaloosa. We’ll have to continue tuning in to find out.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy