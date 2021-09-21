College Football Power Rankings: SEC West, Big Ten East, and Group of Five takeover

Week 2 of the college football season was a bit of a mess. Usually, it takes a few more weeks (I’m thinking somewhere around Week 6 or 7) before the “fun” of college football reveals itself. But the 2021 season waiting less than a fortnight before it became intriguing. Perhaps this portends to a repeat of the mystical 2007 season that saw several unlikely programs (Kansas, Missouri, South Florida, Rutgers, West Virginia, just to name a few) reach for the stars yet ultimately fall short. Or perhaps it will be a mere blip in an other wise vanilla season that ends with the Tide rolling across the college football landscape with familiar also-rans trailing just behind Big Al, Saint Nick, and the frenzied denizens of Tuscaloosa. We’ll have to continue tuning in to find out.
Comments / 0