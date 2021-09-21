CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

KENNY’S 2 PENNIES: Buffalo rolls to first win & Syracuse handles Albany (podcast)

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 10 days ago

In stark contrast to last week’s season premiere, this week’s episode features wins for both the Buffalo Bills and Syracuse Orange. Kenny Haas reacts to both victories, looks ahead to next week, and gives his takes on the news of the week.

The Ithaca Police Department arrested a juvenile under the age of 18 on Sept. 7 for sex crimes committed in ... MORE

Constellation Brands is on the move. Officials confirmed the move on Tuesday, and expected more information to be released from ... MORE

Mosquitos are out of control this season, and Senator Chuck Schumer agrees. He has devised a plan that uses resources ... MORE

A new scam has come about in New York that attempts to gain personal information by claiming the recipient has ... MORE

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

The recruiting visit: What are Syracuse basketball coaches allowed to do? (Mike’s Mailbox)

Syracuse, N.Y. – The questions sent into Mike’s Mailbox from readers sometimes offer a great new perspective on things. A perfect example is this week’s first question. It concerns the official campus visits that recruits take during their recruiting process. We hear about official campus visits all the time. Fans pay close attention to which recruit is going where every weekend.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Orange Weekly: Syracuse football vs. Albany preview (video)

Syracuse, N.Y. —The great quarterback debate is about to come to an end. Syracuse football head coach Dino Babers said this week he is going to make a decision on his starting quarterback following SU’s matchup with Albany at the Carrier Dome on Saturday (12:00 p.m.) Syracuse.com’s Brent Axe and...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

GameThread: Syracuse Orange (1-1, 0-0) vs Albany Great Danes (0-2, 0-0)

The Syracuse Orange (1-1, 0-0) look to right the ship with a tune-up game against their in-state FCS foe in the Albany Great Danes (0-2, 0-0) After a lackluster, to say the least, offensive performance against Rutgers last week, Syracuse looks to avoid 2014 Villanova and play a clean game with little mistakes and no injuries as the opponent difficulty ramps up dramatically. Somehow, Syracuse and Albany have never played each other in football, so it’ll at least be nice to see our I-90 friends from the east join us for a (hopefully) fun game in the Carrier Dome.
SYRACUSE, NY
CharlotteObserver.com

Syracuse hosts in-state rival Albany with a lot at stake

Must-win games usually don't happen this early in the season. For Syracuse, Game 3 has that sort of feel to it. Win, and the Orange (1-1) are back on track. A loss to in-state foe Albany (0-2) on Saturday in the Carrier Dome would be a blow to a team trying to restore a winning mentality after a 10-loss season. The Orange lost their home opener last week to Rutgers, 17-7, a victim of gaffes by special teams and a sputtering offense that doesn't yet have a touchdown pass.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football vs. Albany: TNIAAM Predictions & Poll

Sure, last week’s lackluster performance may have lost some casual Syracuse Orange football fans. But there are still plenty of us here waiting... less than patiently for the team to turn things around on the 2021 season. At just 1-1, there’s plenty of time to do that. The question, of course, is whether or not this team and coaching staff has the ability to pull it off.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny
Person
Chuck Schumer
Syracuse.com

Best and worst from Syracuse football’s 62-24 win over Albany

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football eclipsed last season’s win total with a 62-24 victory over Albany on Saturday at the Carrier Dome. The Orange (2-1) was led by Sean Tucker, who had five total touchdowns (four rushing, one receiving). Tommy DeVito and Garrett Shrader split reps at quarterback for the third-consecutive game and played without their top option at receiver in Taj Harris.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse football shows cohesion in tuneup against Albany

Saturday afternoon, Albany did what they were paid to do: travel to Syracuse and lose a football game. The Orange (2-1) had their way with their in-state rivals throughout the game, rolling up 48 straight points as they blasted the Great Danes (0-3), 62-24. The game footage serves as a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennies#Sex Crimes#American Football#Kenny S#Syracuse#The Buffalo Bills#Constellation Brands
nunesmagician.com

Four takeaways from Syracuse’s 62-24 win against Albany

After the first four drives, there wasn’t much that the Syracuse Orange couldn’t do against the Albany Great Danes. With a 14-3 lead, the Orange gave up a tipped pass pick-six, to bring Albany within four. They would never end up coming near the end zone until the fourth quarter, and the Orange would ultimately be up 45-10 and the half and win by a score of 62-24.
ALBANY, NY
aseaofred.com

ASOR Podcast: Syracuse Week

On this week’s of the ASOR Podcast, we take a look back at Liberty’s win over Old Dominion and look ahead to this week’s showdown at the Carrier Dome in New York against Syracuse on Friday night. Mike McAllister of Syracuse on Sports Illustrated joins us to preview the Orange, the Liberty Line is back with this week’s best picks and Kyle Rode is back with his men’s hoops update. This episode is sponsored by RT Rogers Oil Company, Inc.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Herald

Washington looking for first win at Buffalo since 1987

WASHINGTON (1-1) at BUFFALO (1-1) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox. OPENING LINE: Buffalo by 9 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Buffalo 1-1, Washington 0-2. SERIES RECORD: Bills lead 9-6. LAST MEETING: Bills beat Washington 24-9 on Nov 3, 2019, in Orchard Park, New York. LAST WEEK: Washington...
NFL
USA Today

Sean Tucker's 5 TDs, tough defense lead Syracuse over Albany

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — The Syracuse defense yielded just 135 yards and sacked Albany quarterbacks eight times but it was running back Sean Tucker who stole the show. Tucker had 132 yards rushing and scored five touchdowns to lead the Orange (2-1) to a 62-24 win over the Great Danes (0-3).
SYRACUSE, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy