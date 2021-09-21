KENNY’S 2 PENNIES: Buffalo rolls to first win & Syracuse handles Albany (podcast)

In stark contrast to last week’s season premiere, this week’s episode features wins for both the Buffalo Bills and Syracuse Orange. Kenny Haas reacts to both victories, looks ahead to next week, and gives his takes on the news of the week.

The Ithaca Police Department arrested a juvenile under the age of 18 on Sept. 7 for sex crimes committed in ... MORE

Constellation Brands is on the move. Officials confirmed the move on Tuesday, and expected more information to be released from ... MORE

Mosquitos are out of control this season, and Senator Chuck Schumer agrees. He has devised a plan that uses resources ... MORE

A new scam has come about in New York that attempts to gain personal information by claiming the recipient has ... MORE