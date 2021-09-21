Tuesday Reflections: Seattle Is Now a Must Win
Starting 0-2 gives the year a certain urgency that wasn’t there previously. Our margin for error is considerably smaller than before, so we’ll need to fix the issues quick. Up first is Seattle, a team that has always played us tough. Our first reflection therefore focuses on the need to snag a W this weekend. After that, we turn to Greg Joseph’s role on the team and what ought to happen to see improvement in the secondary.vikingsgazette.com
