CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Front Page News: Border Patrol In Texas Attempt To Remove Haitians With Whips On Horses [WATCH]

By India Monee', Justin Thomas
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. If you haven’t seen it yet, photos of board patrol in Del Rio, Texas have gone viral for attempting to remove Haitians from the border. The images sparked outrage because of the officials being on horses and are seen whipping people. Eva also discusses the Pfizer vaccine being available to kids between 5 and eleven years old. Rock-T talks sports and how a pop singer will be the next celebrity to collaborate with Michael Jordan.

wzakcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Thousands of Haitian migrants reportedly heading to US border

As a massive makeshift encampment of mostly Haitian illegal immigrants on the Texas border was just cleared out, thousands more are making their way from South America to the US border, crossing the perilous Darien Gap in Panama, according to new images and the Panamanian government. The Darien Gap is...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Texas Border Patrol agents discover stash houses packed with nearly 100 illegal immigrants

Border Patrol agents in Texas discovered two stash houses just a stone’s throw from the U.S.-Mexico border packed with nearly 100 illegal immigrants. Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents and other law enforcement agencies discovered the first stash house at a home on Ligarde Street Thursday afternoon. The individuals were from Guatemala, Mexico, El Salvador, and Honduras, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
El Paso News

Whip vs Split Reins: Horse expert explains Border Patrol tactics on Haitian migrants

A viral video showing Border Patrol Agents on horseback attempting to stop migrants from crossing the Rio Grande has sparked strong reactions across the country. KTSM Anchor Christina Aguayo and Photojournalist Johnny Munoz were in Del Rio investigating the incident and found that even though most of the headlines say that Border Patrol Agents were using whips to threaten and intimidate the migrants, Ranchers and horse experts in Del Rio disagree.
PUBLIC SAFETY
13newsnow.com

Haitian immigrants overtake Border Patrol bus in South Texas

KINGSVILLE, Texas — A group of migrants were involved in an escape attempt aboard a border patrol transport bus Monday afternoon, according to Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick. Kirkpatrick said the Border Patrol was transporting a group of Haitian migrants from Del Rio to Brownsville down Highway 77, when they...
KINGSVILLE, TX
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Border agents excoriated for whipping Haitian migrants

Migrants from strife-torn Haiti are being whipped with horse reins by agents of the United States Border Patrol, and Georgia State Representatives Viola Davis (D-Stone Mountain), Rhonda Burnough (D-Burnough), Kim Schofield (D-Atlanta) and Sandra Scott (D-Rex) are among those expressing outrage. Photographs taken this week appear to show agents on horseback using their reins to corral fleeing Haitians near the Rio Grande. In a statement, Davis said, “We must make every effort to ensure that bad, deplorable behaviors are not systemic and engrained in the policy, training and execution of law enforcement. There is no excuse for behavior that dehumanizes people.” Schofield demanded “swift action and justice to be taken. No excuses. No delays.” bbc.com.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wyclef Jean
Person
Jovenel Moïse
The Independent

Del Rio: Anger as border boss defends using ‘whips’ in round-up of Haitian migrants: ‘We were protecting horses’

The second-in-command at a union for US Border Patrol has tried to defend the use of horse reins around migrants in Del Rio, Texas, where tens of thousands have arrived from Haiti. Recent images from Del Rio have hown migrants fleeing Border Patrol agents on horseback who are wielding their reins like whips, with a Reuters witness catching an agent unfurl and swing one in front of migrants.Footage has also shown a Border Patrol agent appear to threaten migrants with a horse rein brandished like a whip, which has been condemned by both Biden administration figures and critics of...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Security#Border Patrol#Earthquake#Horse#Haitians#Pfizer#1024#Usgs#Tps#Homeland Security
The Independent

US Border Patrol said their ‘whips’ in pictures of Haitian migrants were reins — so I asked for more details

The images spread like wildfire. Over the weekend, US Customs and Border Protection agents in Del Rio, Texas, were captured brandishing what appeared to be whips to subdue a group of Haitian migrants attempting to cross into US soil. Immediately, people drew historic parallels between the photos and slave patrol militias of yesteryear—groups of white ââslaveholders and non-slaveholders who would patrol areas looking for slaves out at night not carrying passes from their masters. Often on horseback, the men were authorized to search slave quarters for weapons or gatherings and could legally act as judge, jury and executioner,...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Homeland security secretary reveals majority of Haitian migrants at Del Rio camp in Texas admitted to US

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has revealed that the Biden administration began the asylum process for thousands of Haitian migrants who last week sat at a growing encampment near the border in Del Rio, Texas.Between 10,000 to 12,000 people from the camp, which at its peak was around 15,000 people, were admitted to the US on a conditional basis as their asylum claims are processed, the DHS secretary said on Sunday.Immigrant rights advocates and Democrats, including prominent Black lawmakers from the party like Rep Maxine Waters, had called for the Biden administration to admit all or some of the...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
mediaite.com

Jen Psaki Grilled Over Images of Border Patrol Whipping Haitian Asylum-Seekers: ‘Horrific … Horrible to Watch’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was grilled about footage of Border Patrol agents on horseback using their reins as whips to intimidate Haitian asylum-seekers, and called the footage “horrific.”. At Monday’s White House briefing, Psaki was asked about “photographs and reports of border agents on horseback using what appeared...
IMMIGRATION
UPI News

Border Patrol temporarily suspends use of horses in Del Rio, Texas

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Border Patrol on Thursday temporarily suspended the use of horses while dealing with migrants at the border in Del Rio, Texas, after the agency received criticism for the practice, the Department of Homeland Security announced. An unnamed Department of Homeland Security official told reporters...
DEL RIO, TX
93.1 WZAK

Biden Administration Seeks Contract For Guantánamo Bay Migrant Detention Facility, Says Haitians At Texas Border Won’t Be Sent There

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. As many of us are still grappling with having seen images of white men on horseback rounding up Haitian migrants at the border in Del Rio, Texas, the Biden administration is on the hunt for a new contract to operate a migrant detention facility at the U.S. naval base at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba. This news comes one day after we reported that anonymous government officials reported that migrants who were facing deportation were “freed” on a “very, very large scale,” which was likely due to the outpouring of outrage and shaming by Black people and activists.
IMMIGRATION
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy