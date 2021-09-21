Hoover, CVHS Are Victorious; Glendale Falls
First published in the Sept. 18 print issue of the Glendale News Press. Hoover continued its winning streak by defeating host Roybal of Los Angeles, 30-6, in a nonleague contest last Friday. With the victory, the Tornados (4-0 record) have their most wins in a season since 2016 and more than the past four seasons combined. On the year, Hoover has outscored its opponents 147-42. Sophomore quarterback Ethan Davis completed five passes for 95 yards while carrying five times for 55 yards.outlooknewspapers.com
