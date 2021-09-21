CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, CA

Hoover, CVHS Are Victorious; Glendale Falls

By Sebastian Moore
outlooknewspapers.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst published in the Sept. 18 print issue of the Glendale News Press. Hoover continued its winning streak by defeating host Roybal of Los Angeles, 30-6, in a nonleague contest last Friday. With the victory, the Tornados (4-0 record) have their most wins in a season since 2016 and more than the past four seasons combined. On the year, Hoover has outscored its opponents 147-42. Sophomore quarterback Ethan Davis completed five passes for 95 yards while carrying five times for 55 yards.

outlooknewspapers.com

Comments / 0

 

