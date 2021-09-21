Norma and Ferrell Odom

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Longview News-Journal
LONGVIEW — Norma Odom (Memaw) and Ferrell Odom (Poppy) both passed and walked hand in hand into paradise on Thursday, September 16th at the age of 79 and 80 respectively. Norma was born September 19th, 1941 in Lasalle, Louisiana and Ferrell was born August 26th, 1941 in Longview, Texas. Ferrell and Norma are survived by their son Jimmy Odom, daughter-in-law (daughter) Laura Odom, their two grandson’s Brian and Stephen Odom and their two granddaughter-in-laws Aly Lamborn-Odom and Hannah Savage Odom, and Ferrell’s sister Nora Odom-Alcock. Ferrell and Norma are preceded in death by Ferrell’s parents Jack and Audrey Odom, Norma’s parents Harold and Aileen Hardwick, Ferrell’s brothers Jimmy and Floyd Odom, and Ferrell’s aunt Audrey Lehman.

