Lululemon Workout Gear Doesn't Have to Break the Bank

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. East Dane was Amazon's foray into men's fashion and, just like its parent, it has just about everything you could ever want when it comes to building out your wardrobe, covering both high and low with aplomb. However, when you visit the old East Dane, you'll see something new. The site is now merged with the women's arm of Amazon's fashion site, Shopbop, meaning what was East Dane is now Shopbop Men. The change doesn't really affect much — you can pick up a Maison Margiela chore coat and Vans socks in the same cart, which is not something you'll find with many online stores. Also, being owned by Amazon means that, for better or for worse, there are always insane deals to be had.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 12 HOURS AGO